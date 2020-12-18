ARLINGTON – The Clash of #bEASTTexas titans Carthage and Gilmer for the Class 4A Division II state championship is more than living up to its hype after one quarter of action at AT&T Stadium.
Gilmer leads 14-7 heading to the second quarter.
The Buckeyes struck first, giving Carthage the ball in good field position after a failed onside kick but stopping the Bulldogs on a fourth-and-one to turn the ball over on downs and then scoring quickly.
Brandon Tennison hit sophomore Rohan Fluellen with a quick pass to the right side, and Fluellen did the rest, racing 52 yards for the score on third down as the Buckeyes took a 7-0 lead.
After recovering an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, Gilmer quickly went in front 14-0 when Tennision and Fuellen hooked up again through the air – this time from 18 yards out – as the lead was stretched to a couple of scores with 7:12 to play.
Carthage steadied itself and cut the deficit in half with 4:17 left in the opening quarter when Kai Horton hit Craig McNew , who tossed it back to Horton for the touchdown to make it a 14-7 contest.