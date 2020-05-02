Blake Lynch decided that he was going to press on and never looked back.
It was in the middle of his collegiate career at Baylor, a four-year ride of highs and lows, when Lynch learned about himself and confirmed what he wanted to do.
“When I got to Baylor, we were winning and then we hit that 1-11 season and everything,” Lynch said. “Guys were talking about leaving, talking about this or that.
“It made you question how much you want things. What I learned about myself is that I was committed to the process.
“I wanted this.”
‘This’ for Lynch, the former Gilmer Buckeye who grew up in Troup, was the National Football League. That became a reality this past week when Lynch, who has done just about everything on the football field throughout his career, was signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.
“It was surreal, a feeling you can’t really describe,” Lynch said. “It really hit me when I signed that contract a couple of days (after the call). Great feeling.”
If anyone knows and understands the bonds of brotherhood that are forged on the field and in the locker room, it’s Lynch.
In 2014, after tragedy struck the Buckeyes the summer before a season full of the highest expectations, Lynch and his teammates rallied together, a town behind them, and excelled to a state title. One of those teammates? Minnesota Viking Kris Boyd.
After that magical and emotional season, Baylor was winning and Lynch’s future as a Bear was bright. Then the sexual assault scandal rocked the program. Coaches came and went. Bowl seasons faded to one-win years.
However, through it all, Lynch and his teammates endured. Some of those teammates: Longview’s JaMycal Hasty, a roommate of three years who signed with the San Francisco 49ers and Denzel Mims (NY Jets). They included James Lynch and Harrison Hand, two more Minnesota-bound Bears.
“There were highs and lows during my time at Baylor but I think they all impacted me in a positive way,” Lynch said. “I saw how other guys on the team were committed to the process and it really just made me a better person at the end of it.
“That 2015 class, I think we had one person transfer throughout the whole thing. We all just came together and stuck it out. At the end of the day, that group, we wanted to win at Baylor. We didn’t want to go anywhere else. We were all so close.”
And, in their finale at Baylor, that’s exactly what they did: Win.
Lynch and his teammates bonded throughout. Boyd from the Buckeye days. Hasty, James Lynch and Hand from Baylor. Those connections remain, especially with his high school teammate as a reunion six years in the making unfolded.
”The biggest thing Kris has done — we’ve Facetimed a few times over the past week — is that he’s really reassured me that the Vikings are a great organization from top to bottom,” Lynch said. “He’s told be about the linebacker corps — Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks — that they’re the best duo in the NFL.
”He’s told me I just get under their wings and learn as much as I can and to work. He’s pointed out to me that there are a lot of great players there but there are lot of great guys too.”
Lynch did a little bit of everything at Gilmer and even more at Baylor, making the move from offense to defense throughout his career. At Minnesota, it’ll be defense and Lynch brings a versatile skillset to the table.
“My versatility was a big part of it all,” Lynch, who communicated with the Vikings well before the NFL Draft, said. “Coach (Mike) Zimmer, he likes athletic linebackers and I fit that mold — guys that can play all three linebacker positions.
“He likes guys that can run and I can do that.”
As of now, he’s on his own, working out and preparing for the next moment. He’ll be with new teammates at some point, virtually of course, as his draft class endured the coronavirus pandemic.
More than anything, he’s ready to get back to work and lay roots with a new teammates.
“I’m more anxious than anything now,” he said. “I wish I could get up to Minnesota and get to work right away.
“I’m ready to get up there, start playing football again, start having fun again and continue this process.”