The Gilmer Buckeyes and White Oak Roughnecks both authored comebacks this past Friday.
Gilmer trailed 28-8 after one quarter and 35-14 at the half against Lindale before the offense — led by quarterback Brandon Tennison — caught fire and the Buckeyes stormed back for a 56-49 win.
White Oak’s comeback carried over from last season when the Roughnecks struggled to an 0-10 finish. On Friday, however, the Roughnecks took the field for the first time this season and rolled to a 35-10 win over New Diana.
Michael Stephens put up huge numbers on the defensive side for the Roughnecks, and he has been named ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts. Tennison is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week.
Gilmer found itself in trouble early against a good Lindale squad, but Tennision did major damage for the Buckeyes in the air and on the ground to lead the comeback. The junior completed 18 o 30 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns and carried 21 times for 134 yards and another score. He had a TD pass to Dylan Fluellen in the first quarter and another to Mason Hurt in third before tossing two more TD strikes to Fluellen and adding a 41-yard TD run in the fourth stanza.
For the year, Tennision has completed 63 of 96 passes for 1,199 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 57 carries for 330 yards and four more touchdowns.
The Buckeyes play host to Carthage on Friday.
Stephens was solid a year ago on defense for White Oak, finishing with 63 tackles and nine tackles for loss
Against New Diana, he was all over the field — finishing with 22 tackles and four tackles for loss as the Roughnecks held the Eagles to a field goal in the opening quarter and a late touchdown.
The Roughnecks will make their home debut this Friday against Atlanta.