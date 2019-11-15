Tristan Holmes had a hand in three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing — and the Gladewater defense pitched a shutout on Friday as the Bears rolled to a 32-0 win over Hughes Springs in a Class 3A Division I bi-district game at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium.
Gladewater improves to 8-3 with the win and will move on to face either Van Alstyne or Dallas Life Oak Cliff in the area playoffs next week.
Hughes Springs ends the season with an 8-3 record.
The Bears blanked the Mustangs in the first half, forcing three-and-outs on Hughes Springs’ first three possessions.
Gladewater, meanwhile, got on the board with a quick two-play, 85-yard drive and never trailed.
The touchdown came on a 48-yard run by quarterback Tristan Holmes, who came up short on the try for two-pointers to make it a 6-0 contest. The first play of the drive was a 37-yard halfback pass from Eligia Carter to D.J. Allen.
With 1:52 left in the opening quarter Carter raced in from 28 yards out to end a six-play, 52-yard march. Carter also added the two-pointer, and the Bears led 14-0.
Holmes connected with Robert Hodges on a 25-yard touchdown pass with just 35 seconds left in the first half to send the Bears to the locker room with a comfortable 20-0 lead after the try for two failed.
The scoring drive covered 67 yards in six plays and came after Hughes Springs turned it over on downs.
Devin Walker scored on a 2-yard run midway through the third quarter to increase the Gladewater lead to 26-0 after the Mustangs’ Jace Ratley stopped Malachi Gordon short on the try for two. The scoring drive went 13 plays and 53 yards and took more than six minutes off the clock to open the second half, and was kept alive when Holmes hit Allen on a 25-yard pass on third-and-21.
The final score came just over a minute later on a 48-yard TD strike from Holmes to Allen.
The Bears capped the shutout by forcing a Hughes Springs turnover on downs with 1:30 left in the game.