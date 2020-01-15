Gladewater's Winston Hill, an All-Pro offensive tackle who logged 15 seasons in the trenches and earned a Super Bowl championship with the New York Jets, was selected on Wednesday as a member of the National Football League's 2020 Hall of Fame class.
Hill, who died in 2016 at the age of 74, was one of 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches named on Wednesday as part of the hall's celebration of the NFL's 100th season.
Hill attended Weldon High School in Gladewater.
He played 195 games for the Jets, and earned eight AFL All-Star/NFL Pro Bowl appearances.
He joined the Jets as a free agent in 1963 after a standout career at Texas Southern University. He made a franchise-record eight All-Star teams, the first five at left tackle and the last three on the right side and holds the team record for offensive linemen with 195 consecutive games played - keeping that streak going despite breaking his lef in the 1965 preseason.
He was selected in 1970 to the AFL's all-time second team.
During his time with the Jets, he was co-captain of the team and the player representative for the team to the NFL Players Association. He blocked for running backs Emerson Boozer, Matt Snell and John Riggins with the Jets, and ended his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 1977.
Hill's Super Bowl championship came in 1969 when, while protecting Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, he helped the underdog Jets earn a 16-7 win over 18-point favorite Baltimore in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami.