Gladewater’s D.J. Allen continued his strong start to the season, and Pine Tree’s Hurcules Tarver made his varsity debut a memorable one.
For their efforts, Allen is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week and Tarver is the ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week for Week 5 of the high school football season.
Allen caught 10 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns in Gladewater’s 42-21 win over Tatum this past week. His touchdown grabs covered 15 and 48 yards in the first quarter, 26 yards in the second quarter and 89 and 69 yards in the third period.
For the season, Allen has 30 catches for 767 yards, and 10 of his grabs have gone the distance. He’s also rushed for 106 yards on just three carries, and he averages 37 yards on kickoff returns and has an 85-yard punt return to his credit.
The Gladewater junior was selected as the Utility Player on the East Texas Preseason Dream Team after catching 20 passes for 565 yards and eight touchdowns, passing for 486 yards and three scores, rushing for 270 yards and three touchdowns and recording 47 tackles and three interceptions as a sophomore in 2019.
Tarver, a junior playing his first varsity game, recorded six tackles and three sacks for the Pirates in a win over Princeton.
It was part of a big night for Pine Tree defensively. The Pirates gave up some yards and points against Princeton, but constantly came up with big plays when needed and finished the night with three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble recovery — a blocked field goal returned for a TD and five sacks.
Gladewater visits New Boston and Pine Tree is at Crandall this Friday.