John King and John Berry first crossed the state line together in 2000 and now, 20 years later, the two longtime coaches will be back on the sidelines together once again.
King announced Wednesday that Berry — the head coach of the Gladewater Bears — has accepted the defensive coordinator job at Longview, a position Berry previously held for a decade.
Berry resigned from Gladewater officially on Wednesday.
Both King and Berry came to Longview in 2000 under head coach Pat Collins, serving as offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively. All three made the move from West Monroe, Louisiana, where they coached together starting in 1996.
Berry held the same position when King became head coach of the Lobos in 2004 up until 2010 when he joined fellow Louisiana native and Lobo assistant Jerrod Baugh in Gladewater. Berry, after Baugh resigned, took over as head coach of the Bears in 2014.
In six seasons as the Gladewater head coach, Berry compiled an overall record of 47-25 and made the playoffs in five of six seasons. The Bears reached the third round in 2014 before falling to Gilmer in an instant classic at Lobo Stadium.
After a 2-8 year in 2017, the Bears went back to the third round in 2018 with an 11-2 record. Gladewater reached the state quarterfinals in 2019 before falling to Pottsboro, 35-34, for a 10-4 record.
Berry doesn’t leave the cupboard bare at Gladewater. The Bears return 21 lettermen from 2019 including nine starters on offense and six on defense. The Gladewater JV team finished 7-2.
Berry replaces longtime defensive coordinator Casey Pearce, who succeeded him in 2009. Pearce took the athletic director and head football coach position at Breckenridge in March.
Gladewater named Scott Clower as interim athletic director and Jermaine Lewis as interim head football coach.
