Weston Griffis was recently named Spring Hill’s 20th head football coach and athletic director. The 2004 Pittsburg graduate joined Spring Hill’s staff in the fall of 2019 as its offensive line coach and coordinator. The 33-year-old recently sat down to discuss his new promotion and his optimism of building on last year’s bi-district championship:
LN-J: How have you been preparing with your staff for June 8 when the UIL allows for some semblance of training to begin?
Griffis: “Tuesday I met with my coordinators and came up with a couple rough drafts of what we’re looking at. Obviously, both of those are gonna have different start times and staggered start times for different kids. We’ll all be at different stations and spread out. I’m only gonna have about 14 kids in the weight room at once. We’ll have staggered starts so we can have the proper time to clean the equipment between each station and each group coming in.”
LN-J: What’s the biggest challenge for you getting everything ready to lead a program?
Griffis: “It’s all been a challenge. These are unprecedented times. There’s things we haven’t prepared for or even had to think about until this time. It’s all different. I told my staff the other day I didn’t have all the answers right now. We need to work through this thing together and get a plan as to what it’s gonna look like and how we need to attack it. I feel like we got a good plan and will get the most out of it.”
LN-J: Express your level of excitement being able to put your years of preparation to use?
Griffis: “I’m beyond excited … just thrilled to death. I’m happy to be doing it here at Spring Hill, too. I actually did my student teaching here in 2009. It’s kind of surreal to me right now. I’ve had the opportunity to be at some great places and work for some great people. I’ve taken bits and pieces from each stop and formed it together to what best fits my personality and what the Spring Hill Panthers are gonna look like.”
LN-J: What’s the most pressing question facing the Panther football team as the 2020 season slowly approaches?
Griffis: “We’re gonna be very good on offense with a great offensive line and some great running backs. We’re gonna have a little competition at quarterback, Replacing a special player like Gage White is certainly a challenge. Defensively, we just got to find ourselves a couple defensive linemen.”
LN-J: Tell us something about Weston Griffis people might not know?
Griffis: “I am a creature of habit and very routine. I’ve got a daily schedule pinned to the wall here in my office. It’s lined out everyday of what I’m going to be doing. I do the exact same thing almost every day at the same time with very little change. I put my blinders on and go to work to be the best I can be everyday.”