Weston Griffis has hardly had any time to catch his breath. The first-year Spring Hill head football coach has been feverishly building a coaching staff and putting his boys through summer workouts.
It’s certainly a grind, but Griffis isn’t complaining.
Griffis signed three new coaches this week and said two more hires are in the works.
Joining the Spring Hill staff for the 2020-2021 school year are Matt Bryant, Robert Henderson and Michael Davis.
Bryant, 34, makes the shortest commute coming from across town at Pine Tree. He’ll work with the offensive line and be Co-Offensive Coordinator for the Panthers.
“Matt played for my old boss Kurt Traylor at Gilmer. He actually won a state championship. We had coached offensive line camps in the summer the past five years,” Griffis explained. “We got to know each other very well. He’s gonna be a great addition and is one of the most brilliant offensive line coaches I’ve ever been around.”
Henderson, 28, ventures south across the state line after working the past few years in Nashville, Arkansas. He’ll handle the defensive line and is Co-Defensive Coordinator.
“I didn’t know Robert personally. Got his resume and saw where he’d been a defensive coordinator in the past. He sent me his philosophy and impressed me as being very organized,” Griffis said. “I interviewed a few candidates for the position and he was just an automatic instant fit. He speaks the language as us and shares the same vision.”
Griffis’ third hire, Davis, was a former player of his at Troup. He previously worked at the collegiate level at his alma mater, Northeastern State in Oklahoma.
“This one’s very special to me,” Griffis said. “I had the opportunity of coaching Big Mike in high school. He’s gonna be a great addition to our staff and he means a lot to me.”
Davis, 25, is expected to work with inside linebackers. Griffis hopes to finalize his staff in the next couple of weeks.