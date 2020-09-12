A grind of a week continued Saturday as the Longview Lobos strapped on the pads for the first time in an intrasquad scrimmage.
That grind is far from over.
“They got after it pretty good,” Longview head coach John King said. “I saw some good things on both sides of the ball. We had some misalignments on defense but had great effort and came away with a few turnovers.
“Offensively, it was in spurts but again, some good things. I think we took a step in both sides of the ball.”
It was a hit-and-miss day all around, some good, some bad for Longview to cap the first week of practice. Saturday was the first day for full contact after a week of official practice and months of strength and conditioning.
“It looked like the second day in pads but we needed that,” King said. “We needed some live action, needed some tackling and needed to play at that speed. We started of pretty slow but it got better on both sides of the ball as the day went on.”
The grind and the clock continues this week. Longview has a short week before a Thursday scrimmage at home against Texas High. The countdown to the Lobos’ season opener against Temple at AT&T Stadium and live on Fox Sports Southwest sits at 12 days.
“It’s been a grind and we’ve got another week of it and a short week at that with a Thursday scrimmage but it’s heads down and back to work,” King said. “We’re less than two weeks from game time. We’ve got to iron things out, continue to focus on us and build our two deep. I think we did a good job of that today.”
The one-two punch of Kaden Meredith and Markevion Haynes showed its potential in limited action, giving way to junior Ladaylon Jackson to get quite a few reps in.
At quarterback, sophomores Landyn Grant and Jordan Allen split the reps and both had bright spots. They both benefited from a strong day from what is shaping up to be a solid receiving corps for the Lobos, led by CJ Hopkins and sophomore Jalen Hale. Both had a number of 50-50 ball snags on the day.
Longview rolled in a few at offensive line with De’qualin Vaughn, Tavion Sterling — the lone returning starter — as well as Jonathan Tutt, Da’qwaylen Reed and Logan Washburn getting the first-team reps.
“Good moments on both sides of the ball up front,” King said. “I think we identified some guys that can help us with depth on the offensive line and we’ve found some guys that will be in the rotation on defense. We’re getting closer.”
Defensively, the line, anchored by Joe Jones, disrupted things while the speed and hard-hitting fell in behind them. Laqualon Hale at linebacker, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson at outside linebacker and Shannon Jackson at safety were in the mix on a number of plays.
Cornerback Jacobi Williams had two interceptions a few passes broken up opposite Dylan Davis at the other spot.
Antonio Onofre and Spencer Powell split kicking duties and were deployed on the first three drives for the offensive before Meredith, showing his patience and cuts, found the endzone late in the morning.
THURSDAY SCRIMMAGELongview will host Texas High for its lone scrimmage of the preseason on Thursday at Lobo Stadium.
The 9th/junior varsity will begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow at 7 p.m.
Cost is $3 and will be credit card only with proceeds benefiting the Texas High School Coaches Association’s ‘Our Day to Shine’ initiative. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
AT&T TICKETS
Tickets for Lobos’ season-opener against Temple, set for 8 p.m. on Sept. 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, are on sale now.
Longview Athletics will not have tickets available for sale. All tickets will be purchased online through AT&T Stadium ticket provider, Seat Geek.
Link to purchase tickets: http://www.seatgeek.com/e/events/5328004
Tickets are $15 and parking will be $20; credit card only. There is a clear bag policy for AT&T Stadium. Longview vs Temple game is the second game of a double header and is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Please be aware that AT&T Stadium will not be clearing the stadium between games. All tickets are reserved seats and good for both games.
For more information on AT&T Stadium’s clear bag policy: https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/bags/