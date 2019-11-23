■ GROVETON 55, BIG SANDY 27: RUSK — Cade Steubing passed for 238 yardsand two touchdowns, Malachi Stewart rushed for 137 yards and a TD and the Groveton Indians moved on to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 2A playoffs with a 55-27 area win over Big Sandy.
Big Sandy ends the season with a 4-8 record. Groveton moves to 10-2 and will face Joaquin next week.
Caden Minter passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Big Sandy. Kedron Brown rushed for 88 yards, and Dakarai Menefee (5 catches, 106 yards) and Josh Shipman (3 catches, 53 yards) both hauled in TD passes from Minter.
Groveton took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never trailed.
Menefee scored n a 16-yard run for Big Sandy with 1:52 left in the opening quarter to cut the deficit to 13-7, but the Indians added two more touchdowns in the second and one in the third to stretch their lead to 34-7.
A 5-yard TD pass from Minter to Shipman with 3:54 left in the third quarter kept Big Sandy within striking distance at 34-13, but Steubing tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Wells and then intercepted a pass and took it back 43 yards for a touchdown to put the game away.
The Wildcats scored two more times in the final 4:51 on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Minter to Menefee and a 1-yard run by Minter.