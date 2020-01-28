TYLER — In the first year that the American State Player of the Year Award added a South Division, a weekly winner from the South captured the top honor.
Groveton quarterback Cade Steubing was named the American State Bank Player of the Year Monday night at the Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center.
“This is amazing,” Steubing said on stage after he accepted his trophy from Tim Haugh. “First and foremost, I want to thank God. I also want to thank my teammates and coaching staff.”
Steubing had some of his teammates with him Monday. And of course, his head coach, Richard Steubing — also his father — was in attendance.
“I was just here to have fun and enjoy the night,” said Steubing, who receives a $10,000 college scholarship. “I didn’t really think about it too much. I just wanted to enjoy the night with my guys. I loved having them here.”
Steubing was 135 of 231 through the air for 2,591 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He carried the ball 126 times for 806 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, Steubing had 79 tackles, six for loss. He intercepted two passes and recovered five fumbles helping lead the Indians to the fourth round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Previous winners of the American State Bank Player of the Year Award were Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse (2012, 2013), who will start for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Zach Hall of Tyler Lee (2014) and Bryson Smith of John Tyler (2015, 2016), Garrett Moseley of Van (2017) and Haynes King of Longview (2018).
“It’s a very cool moment,” Steubing said. “I’m very appreciative of it and happy to be a part of it.
“Small-school football is incredible. We grind just like everybody else does.”
The Allen Wilson Coach of the Year award went to Carthage’s Scott Surratt, who was unable to attend Monday. Surratt is 164-28 in 13 seasons at Carthage and just led the Bulldogs to their seventh state title during his tenure.
Henderson’s Phil Castles and Longview’s John King won the award in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
The guest speaker at Monday’s event was former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Chad Hennings.
Hennings was selected in the 11th round of the 1988 NFL Draft but had committed to serving in the Air Force. While playing at the Air Force Academy, Hennings was a two-time All-WAC performer, a first-team All-American in 1987 and was the 1987 Outland Trophy Award winner, which goes to the nation’s top interior lineman.
Hennings was an A-10 pilot in the Air Force and was assigned to the 92nd Tactical Fighter Squadron, a unit of the 81st Tactical Fighter Wing based at RAF Bentwaters in the United Kingdom. He was twice awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal, a humanitarian award and an Outstanding Unit Award.
Hennings played for the Cowboys from 1992 to 2000 and won three Super Bowls. He finished his career with 27.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
“The message I have for these young me is the importance of excellence,” Hennings said. “What that means is football is a means to an end but not the end itself. Integrity and character matter. Don’t focus your identity on just being a football player because some day that game is going to end. Strive for excellence is all you do in life.”
Weekly winners, who received $2,500 college scholarships from ASB, throughout the season were Van quarterback Jayton Moffatt, Mount Enterprise quarterback Kendre Miller, Jacksonville receiver Chris Carpenter, Diboll running back D’Aris McMillan, Pine Tree receiver/cornerback Keelan Turner, Timpson quarterback/linebacker Braden Courtney, Chapel Hill quarterback Kobe Coker, Alto defensive tackle Todd Duplichain, Grace Community running back Jeremiah Milton, Alto quarterback/linebacker Harmon West, Spring Hill quarterback Gage White, Garrison running back/linebacker Sabastion Porter, Longview running back Kaden Meredith, Center quarterback Jake Hanson, Whitehouse quarterback Kaden Casey, Lufkin quarterback Jordan Moore, Carlisle running back/linebacker Jamion Turner, Logansport (Louisiana) running back Xavier Simpson, Brook Hill running back/linebacker Nico Flores, Alto running back Aaron Skinner, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins and Groveton’s Steubing.
It was the first time one school had three players win a weekly award in the same season as Alto accomplished the honor in 2019.