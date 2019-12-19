ARLINGTON – The Gunter Tigers, playing in their third state title game in the last four seasons, used a relentless ground attack to pull away from Paul Pewitt in the second half at AT&T Stadium and earn the Class 3A Division II state championship with a 43-22 win.
Gunter ends the year at 15-1, and Paul Pewitt finishes with a 14-2 record.
The Tigers scored on their first three possessions of the second half, moving 76 yards in eight plays and getting a 4-yard TD run by Peyton Lowe with 5:31 left to take a 29-22 lead.
Gunter then used the short field to add a pair of touchdowns, moving 44 yards for one TD and 38 for another after stopping the Brahmas on fourth downs. Bryson Rigsby scored on a 4-yard run to make it a 36-22 contest on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Lowe added a 9-yarder with 8:20 remaining to push the lead to 43-22.
Paul Pewitt gave up two quick touchdowns to start the game, but Kadrien Johnson scored on one interception return and set up another touchdown with his second pick of the half as the Brahmas rallied to tie Gunter, 22-22, at halftime.
After seeing its lead cut to 14-8 after one quarter, Gunter drove 57 yards in 10 plays and used a 1-yard touchdown run by Clayton Reed and a 2-point conversion run by Hudson Graham to extended its lead to 22-8.
The Brahmas answered in stunning fashion when Johnson made a leaping interception at at the Pewitt 25-yard line, backtracked nearly 10 yards before getting his momentum moving the other way an weaved and dodged his way all the way to into the end zone to complete a 75-yard Pick 6 to make it a 22-14 contes after a failed try for two points.
Johnson, who later picked off another pass in the half, made the last 20 yards of the touchdown journey with one shoe.
Johnson’s second interception set the Brahmas up in good field position, and he capped a short drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal. Cross Holder added the two-point conversion to tie things.
Gunter scored on its first two dives of the night, driving 70 yards in seven plays and getting on the board at the 9:30 mark with a 12-yard touchdown run by Reed and then moving 82 yards in seven plays and scoring on a 1-yard run by quarterback Graham with 4:21 left to lead 14-0.
Paul Pewitt (14-1) finally got untracked on its third possession of the game, using a 31-yard pass from Holder to La-Jathan Allen to put Gunter on its heels and then scoring a couple of plays later on a 1-yard run by Holder.
Holder then hit Johnson for the 2-point conversion, and the Brahmas trailed by just six heading into the second quarter.