TERRELL - The Hallsville Bobcats survived an early touchdown by Terrell and then dominated the Tigers the rest of the way en route to a 33-21 win in the season opener for both teams Friday at Memorial Stadium.
It was the second year in a row Hallsville opened the season with a win against the Tigers.
Terrell opened the scoring late in the opening quarter when Trey Lunsford tossed a 30-yard touchdown strike to Khalid Rahim Johnson.
The Tigers later drove into position for a 32-yard field goal attempt, but the Bobcats' Buck Buchanan blocked the attempt and Hallsville trailed by just a touchdown in the opening minutes of the second stanza.
Hallsville got on the board just before the half when Carter Rogas hit Nolan Sirmans on a 14-yard scoring toss. The touchdown was set up on a fourth-and-eight conversion off a Statue of Liberty run by Tre Fulton and the teams headed to the lockerroom tied at 7-7.
Terrell struck quickly after halftime on a 68-yard pass from Lunsford to Johnson just 14 second into the third, but the Bobcats answered with four straight touchdowns to seize control.
The first TD came on an 8-yard touchdown run by Fulton with 7:31 left in the third. Fulton also had a 20-yard run on the drive.
Four minutes later, Rogas crashed into the end zone on a 3-yard run as Hallsville took a 20-14 lead into the final frame.
With 5:18 left in the contest, Rojas tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Trey Ford, and Hallsville led 26-14 after a failed two-point conversion.
A 16-yard touchdown run by Fulton with 3:10 remaining and the ensuing PAT by Buck Buchanan put the Bobcats on top 33-14.
Terrell scored with 1:01 to play on another long TD pass (68 yards) from Lunsford to Johnson, but it was too little, too late.
The Bobcats will host Kilgore next week. Terrell visits Paris.