HALLSVILLE – Due to weather conditions, Thursday night’s KYKX Game of the Week between Harleton and Union Grove was moved to Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville where the Wildcats came away with a commanding 42-0 shutout win.
Both teams now own an overall record of 3-1.
Harleton finished the night with 370 yards total offense, with 315 coming on the ground and 55 on the air. Hunter Wallace led the rushing attack with 182 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Cole Ring had seven carries for 62 yards and one touchdown. Justin Davidson had eight carries for 57 yards and one score. Luke Wright carried it four times for eight yards and one touchdown. Grayson Handlin went 2-for-4 passing for 55 yards and one touchdown. Ethan Cooner was on the receiving end of both receptions as he finished with 55 yards and one touchdown.
Union Grove came away with 186 yards total offense, 135 of which came on the ground and 51 through the air. Grayson Barnett had nine carries for 72 yards. Kellen Williams had seven carries for 41 yards. Cameron Johnson had one catch for 25 yards as Grayson Barnett and Kooper Smith each had one catch for 13 yards. Chase Mead went 3-for-6 passing for 51 yards and one interception.
The Wildcats received the opening kickoff. A 16-yard run and a 15-yard facemask penalty against Union Grove put Harleton deep in Lions’ territory. A false start put the Wildcats back five yards and they were eventually faced with a fourth down. Harleton was unable to convert and turned it over to the Union Grove offense for the first time of the night.
The Lions converted a fourth down to advance into Harleton territory. On another fourth down, Barnett sprinted for 14 yards to keep Union Grove’s drive alive. That drive only lasted one more play before the Wildcats forced and recovered a fumble.
The Wildcats kept the ball on the ground and mixed up the run game as the drive ended with Wallace finding the end zone on an eight-yard drive. Jojo Clark tacked on the extra point to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 11:18 left in the second quarter.
Harleton’s defense came up with another fumble recovery. That next drive for Harleton ended in a missed field goal but the Wildcats got the ball right back after Kobe Ferguson tipped a pass that was intercepted by Blake Weaver. That drive resulted in a five-yard touchdown run from Ring to spread the lead to 14-0 with 2:59 left in the first half.
A 39-yard run by Williams put the Lions inside the red zone. The Lions were faced with a fourth down when they tried a trick play but came up empty and turned the ball over on downs. The Wildcats drained the clock and went into halftime with a 14-0 lead.
Union Grove received the ball to start the second half. Its offense turned it over on downs yet again. Wallace ran for 23 yards just one play before going the rest of the way for a 20-yard score. That spread Harleton’s lead to 21-0 with 9:18 left in the third quarter.
Moments later, Handlin connected with Cooner for a 40-yard score, giving Harleton a 27-0 lead with 2:57 left in the third quarter.
The next score came with 7:02 left in the fourth quarter. Davidson punched it in from two yards out to spread his team’s lead to 34-0.
Union Grove’s offense fumbled the ball as it bounced into the back of the end zone and out of bounds for a safety, giving the Wildcats a 36-0 lead with 5:45 left to play.
Wright took his turn to score when he ran it in from five yards out to give Harleton a 42-0 lead with 1:58 remaining.
The Wildcats are slated to open district play next Friday when they take on Linden-Kildare on the road. The Lions will travel to Mount Enterprise.