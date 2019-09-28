10-3A DII
■ HARMONY 56, ALBA-GOLDEN 26: ALBA — Gage Goddard passed for 301 yards and six touchdowns, tight end Jayden McAbee hauled in three TD passes and the Harmony Eagles broke into the win column with a 56-26 victory over Alba-Golden in the district opener for both teams.
Goddard completed 9 of 15 passes on the night, with TD strikes of 69, 56 and 4 yards to McAbee and other touchdown passes of 48, 28 and 27 yards.
Alba-Golden opened up a 12-0 lead, but from there it was all Harmony.
The Eagles used an 8-yard TD run by Jarrett Langford and a two-point conversion by Isaac Edwards to get on the board and then went in front when Carson Helpenstill hauled in a 48-yard TD pass from Goddard.
Edwards later caught a TD pass from Goddard to make it 20-12, and then McAbee had a couple of touchdown catches to close out the half with the Eagles leading 34-12.
In the third, Michael Everett scored on a 12-yard run, and the Eagles put things away in the fourth TD passes from Goddard to Edwards and Langford.
Everett finished with 65 rushing yards.
Harmony will host Troup on Friday.
10-2A DI
■ CARLISLE 45, JAMES BOWIE 6: PRICE — Jamion Turner rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Brett Roland scored on defense for the Indians and Carlisle opened district play with a 45-6 win over James Bowie.
Turner carried four times for 47 yards and two touchdowns and had one catch for 17 yards. Ignacio Villanueva rushed for one sore, and Louie Garca caught a TD pass for the Indians. Carlos DeLeon passed for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Ayden Player had nine tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery for the Indians. Roland intercepted a pass and scored. Alexis Sainz finished with 14 tackles. Alex Garza had nine stops, and Louie Garza finished with two tackles for loss.
■ ALTO 40, CORRIGAN-CAMDEN 16: ALTO — Harmon West passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and also came up big on defense and special teams for Alto in a 40-16 win over Corrigan-Camden.
West completed 10 of 23 passes. Defensively he recorded 11 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a blocked kick and an interception.
ViDareous High rushed for 141 yards and a TD. Aaron Skinner added 75 rushing yards and one score, and Todd Duplichain, Marlon Warren and Skyler Atkins all caught TD passes.
Foster Hall finished with 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Cayle Irvin had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Duplichain finished with four tackles for loss.
