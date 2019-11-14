SULPHUR SPRINGS — Harmony never trailed here Thursday, but it took a late onside kick recovery by Michael Everett to seal the deal and send the Eagles into the next round of the playoffs with a 52-47 Class 3 A Division II bi-district win over Whitewright.
The Eagles (8-3), winners of eight in a row since an 0-3 start to the season, will meet either Paul Pewitt or Corrigan-Camden next week in the area playoffs. Whitewright ends the year at 5-6.
Harmony took a 52-41 lead with 4:40 left in the game on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Gage Goddard to Hunter McNeel. Isaac Edwards added the two-ooint conversion. The drive took eight plays and covered 77 yards and was highlighted by a 59-yard pass from Goddard to Jax Wilburn.
Whitewright later drove 85 yards and scored on a 16-yard run by Marshall Mangrum. With no timeouts left, Whitewright attempted an onside kick, but Everett recovered for Harmony and the Eagles were able to kneel and run out the clock.
The Eagles led 28-22 at halftime, and boosted the lead to 36-22 with 7:57 left in the third on a 7-yard run by Edwards.
Edwards scored on a 4-yard run three minutes later and added the two-pointer for a 44-22 lead at the 4:55 mark, but Whitewright got a 32-yard TD pass from Mangrum to KaydenCarraway with 4:04 left and after recovering an onside kick used a 29-yard TD toss from Mangrum to Dylan Cordell to make it a 44-34 contest.
Just over a minute later, the Tigers cut the deficit to 44-41 when Reilly Evans intercapted a pass and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown, but the Eagles got what proved to be the game-winner late in the fourth on Goddard’s TD pass to McNeel.
Harmony led 28-22 after a wild first half that featured three touchdowns in the final 1:11 of play.
The Eagles took an 8-0 lead with 9:02 left in the first quarter on a 19-yard run by Everett and a two-point conversion run by Edwards. The touchdown came on the first play of a drive that started after the Eagles recovered a Tiger fumble.
Whitewright answered quickly when Mangrum hit Trevor McCartney on a 51-yard touchdown pass and then found Ryne Godbey on a 2-point conversion toss tie tie things at 8-8 with 8:00 remaining in the first period.
With nine minutes left in the half, the Eagles capped a 9-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run by Trent Hart. Edwards tacked on the two-pointer for a 16-8 Harmony lead.