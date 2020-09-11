HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles ran over and around the Eagles of New Diana in a battle of the birds, as Harmony took care of business at home winning 58-7.
Harmony ran 19 different running-backs for a total of 362 rushing yards, scoring 51 of their 58 points off seven rushing touchdowns. One of which, scored by lineman Landon Wilkerson who busted loose up the middle for a 45 rushing touchdown extending Harmony’s lead late in the second quarter.
Harmony’s senior quarterback Caleb McNeil scored from six yards out to open up the scoring in the first quarter. A successful two-point conversion gave the Eagles an 8-0 lead early. Later in the quarter, Harmony running back Michael Everett found the end zone from six yards out to extend their lead, the Eagles ended the quarter up 16-0.
Everett finished with 10 carries for 45 yards.
The second quarter was the Michael Everett show, as Everett scored two rushing touchdowns and caught a pass from McNeil for a 20-yard catch and score. Everett added three catches for 59 yards and finished with four touchdowns on the evening.
New Diana struggled throughout the first half, managing to only gain 17 yards the entire first half. Harmony went into the break up 44-0.
New Diana opened the second half with the ball and put together a long drive, eating up 9:25 of the 3rd quarter, but could only come up with a 12-yard field goal from Valdo Gomez to give them their first points of the game. New Diana found the end zone once more early in the fourth quarter as Carson Willeford found a lane and carried it 63 yards for the score.
Harmony added to their strong lead with 4:43 left in the game when senior running-back Kendal Hays punched it in from just a yard out.
Next week, Harmony (2-1) goes on the road to face Harleton, while New Diana (0-3) is at home against White Oak