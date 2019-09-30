Longview and Harmony answered some questions on Friday in their respective district openers.
The Lobos, as a mater of fact, are THAT good on defense.
Harmony, thank you very much, plans to be a factor in the district race despite a slow start.
Drew Beltran and Gage Goddard helped their teams speak loudly on Friday, and for their efforts Beltran (Texas Bank and Trust Defensive Player of the Week) and Goddard (Peltier Kia Longview Offensive Player of the Week) earned top honors for Week 5 of the high school football season.
Beltran turned in a dominant performance on the defensive line for the Lobos, finishing with seven tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as the Lobos shut down an explosive Rockwall offense.
Rockwall entered Friday's game averaging 53 points and 567 yards per game, but the Lobos recorded four sacks, 13 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries while holding the Yellowjackets to 168 total yards.
Beltran, who has 28 tackles, five sacks and 11 stops behind the line of scrimmage this season, is a key player on a Lobo defense that has given up 31 total points in five games.
Harmony entered its bye week having opened the season with three straight losses, but the Eagles got things fixed during the break - especially on offense.
Goddard, who hadn't thrown it around much in the first three games, completed 9 of 15 passes for 301 yards, six touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversion passes in a 56-26 win over Alba-Golden. The senior, who has given a verbal pledge to play baseball at Panola College, tossed TD passes of 69, 56 and 4 yards to tight end Jayden McAbee and added TD passes of 48, 28 and 27 yards.
The Lobos (5-0, 1-0) are idle this week. Harmony (1-3, 1-0) hosts Troup.