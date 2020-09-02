Hughes Springs (1-0) vs. Harmony
(0-1)
Time: 7 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Eagle Stadium, 9788 SH 154 West, Gilmer, 75664
Coaches
Harmony: Tim Russell
Hughes Springs: Chris Edwards
Last week: Hughes Springs 42, Arp 0; Elysian Fields 34, Harmony 20
Up next: Hughes Springs at Winnsboro; New Diana at Harmony
WHEN HARMONY HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Harmony: Caleb McNeil (17 of 25, 154 yards, 2 TD, 1 Int.) … Luke Lozano (4 carries, 40 yards) … Michael Everett (6 carries, 38 yards; 6 catches, 64 yards) … Dallin Seahorn (9 carries, 36 yards) … Corey Parker (2 catches, 37 yards, 1 TD) … OL Kayden Ballard … OL Ruben Cordova … OL Andrew Mullins … OL Sutton Frazier … OL Nick Byrd
Hughes Springs: Trenton Bolden (12 tackles) … Trayvon Kenndy (6 tackles, fumble recover) … Stone Sampson (9 tackles) … Patrick Boyd (7 tackles) … Ty Moss (fumble recovery)
WHEN HUGHES SPRINGS HAS THE BALL
Hughes Springs: Trayvon Kennedy (14 carries, 118 yards, 2 TD) … Tyson Daigle (7 carries, 98 yards, 2 TD) … OL Tanner Byrd … OL Mike Lanier … OL Jake Murray … OL Texan Lancaster … OL Thomas Evans
Harmony: Boston Seahorn (6 tackles, interception) … Kyle Henry (11 tackles) … Aron Bell (7 tackles) … Clayton Hays (9 tackles)
Quick hits: For Harmony, the key is getting its ground game untracked and stopping the Mustang rushing game, led by 6-4, 230-pound bruiser Kennedy. The Mustangs rolled up 369 yards on the ground last week, while holding Arp to three yards per carry (33 attempts, 102 yards).
Did you know: Harmony and Hughes Springs last met in 2008 in a Class 2A Division II bi-district playoff game, with Hughes Springs earning a 34-14 win. The two teams also met in the same round of the playoffs and the same division, with Hughes Springs notching a 19-8 victory over the Eagles … Russell is in his 13th season at Harmony, and he has a 92-55 record at the school … Edwards is in year 14 with Hughes Springs and boasts a 94-54 record.
Jack Stallard