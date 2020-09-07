With Harmony trailing by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the Eagles facing a fourth-and-6 situation, it was a pretty safe bet Michael Everett would be getting his hands on the ball.
He did, hauling in a pass out of the backfield and turning it into a 41-yard touchdown reception to put the Eagles ahead to stay in a back-and-forth battle against Hughes Springs.
The TD reception capped a huge night for Everett and earned him Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week honors from the Longview News-Journal.
Brent Warren, a key player up front for the Sabine Cardinals in a 29-7 win over West Rusk, earned ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week accolades.
Everett, who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns and added almost 300 yards and two more receiving scores in 2019, was expected to be a workhorse for Harmony this season. He was on Friday, finishing with 21 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns and adding two catches for 45 yards and one score.
All of his touchdowns came in clutch situations as the Eagles had to battle back several times against Hughes Springs.
His first two touchdowns on runs of 34 and 36 yards gave Hughes Springs 8-6 and 16-14 leads. Hughes Springs later scored twice to move in front 28-16, but Everett capped the third quarter with an 18-yard run to keep it close and then scored on a 2-yard run and added the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 30-28 lead.
Hughes Springs pulled in front 34-30 in the fourth, but Everett’s TD reception and another two-pointer gave the Eagles the lead for good at the 3:40 mark as Harmony notched a 38-34 victory.
In two games, Everett has carried 27 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns and caught eight passes for 110 yards and one score.
Warren, like Everett, was a key performer for Sabine in 2019, and he’s also off to a great start this season.
Against West Rusk, Warren finished with 19 tackles and four tackles for loss to give him 31 stops and five tackles behind the line of scrimmage in just two games.
A year ago, Warren recorded 147 tackles, eight sacks, 24 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Harmony hosts New Diana and Sabine hosts Daingerfield this Friday.