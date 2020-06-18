If it seems like first-year New Diana football coach Clark Harrell has been moving at frenetic pace it’s because he has.
On the job for only two months, Harrell has hit the ground running. Make that sprinting. There’s been no time to sleep for the young coach.
He recently sold his house in Athens and is working on closing on a house in Diana. All the while he’s had to work on replacing seven of eight coaches on his staff.
Two weeks ago he met prospective members of the 2020 New Diana football team when the University Interscholastic League gave its approval for summer workouts across the state.
“I’m still pretty homeless right now,” Harrell said with a laugh. “I stay with our DC a couple nights a week, I’ll drive home a couple nights a week. I’ll stay with a friend until they get tired and kick me out.”
The job of finding a full staff has proven to be Harrell’s biggest challenge thus far.
“It’s gone really good. Counting me, there’s six guys on staff. So, we’ve got two spots open. I hope to fill them soon,” said Harrell. “I got pretty lucky finding the ones I’ve found. It’s a real good group of guys that all kind of believe the same things and work the same way with the same vision.”
Landon Burleson serves as the lone holdover from Travis Chrisman’s staff of a year ago. Burleson plans to work with the defensive backs.
Kennan Kitchens comes over from Athens with Harrell and will serve as defensive coordinator. Kitchens brings 15 years coaching experience with him and has had stops in Hereford and Lubbock Cooper in addition to Athens.
Nick York, most recently of Class 3A state runner-up Paul Pewitt, will be the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator. York has also coached on staff at gridiron heavyweights Gilmer and Celina.
Veteran coach Cody Whitworth comes over from Hawkins to work with the defensive line. Whiteworth has nearly two decades in the coaching profession at various stops.
Sean Stacy, who previously worked as an unpaid volunteer baseball assistant, joins the staff full time and, depending on Harrell’s two pending appointments, will coach either running backs or work with the secondary.
Harrell has had about two weeks to acquaint himself with his young men through summer training and he’s been quite impressed.
“I’ve been really surprised at how fast these guys are buying into the culture we’re trying to establish. I’ve been at six places now and I haven’t seen kids buy in this quickly,” said Harrell.
“We’re committed to our core values of being selfless, being here everyday, being your best and working hard. We’ve been coaching them hard and they’ve responded tremendously.”
Harrell, who became the 21st head football coach in New Diana history, is the school’s fourth in just six years. The Eagles are coming off a 6-5 bi-district playoff performance in 2019.