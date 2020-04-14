Clark Harrell, newly-minted as New Diana's 21st head football coach Monday night, carries a substantial pedigree with his surname.
Now, the 32-year-old is hoping to chart his own course and live up to the legacy of being the youngest son of a Texas high school coaching legend.
"I've always had the dream growing up a coach's kid, being around the fieldhouse and being a ball boy, running wild in the locker room ... I always had a dream of one day doing that with my family," he explained. "It's about having a program and surrounding myself with good men and let my kids grow up. It was such a great experience I had. When New Diana came open, it just felt right. Me and my wife, Jordan, just fell in love with the community."
Harrell was given the option of doing a live sit down interview or streaming through Zoom. He chose the former so both he and his wife could learn more about Diana.
"I'd actually never heard of Diana and didn't know where it was," Harrell confessed. "But we had a good feel for raising a family there. I also think it has a lot of potential to build that football program into something special. I think it's a great place."
Harrell replaces Travis Chrisman after two seasons, who replaced Robbie Coplin after two seasons. Bernie Martinez, acting athletic coordinator and head baseball coach, believes Harrell brings much-need stability to a program that's cycled through two head coaches in the last four seasons.
"His ability to connect with kids and have strong relationships was important. His energy is off the charts. He's genuine and he's in it for the kids. He really wants kids to be successful, not just in football but, most important, in life," Martinez said.
The Harrell name is high school royalty in the state of Texas. Clark's dad, Sam, has amassed 206 coaching victories and won back-to-back state titles at Ennis in 2000 and 2001. His brother, Graham, is the highly-regarded OC at Southern Cal, while older brother, Zac, just completed his first season as head coach at Athens.
Clark served this past season as offensive coordinator at Athens for his brother.
Carrying the weight of lofty expectations doesn't seem to faze the youngest sibling as he embarks on a head coaching career.
"I don't really worry about it. I love that my dad is who he is and he's the man he is. I also love that my brothers are successful coaches. But it doesn't add any weight to my shoulders," Harrell said. "I don't look at it like I have to win because of my family name. I'm a competitor and driven to win just by the way I was raised and who I am. That's enough right there as far as I'm concerned."
Harrell plans to commute several times a week until his house in Athens sells. He and wife and their three children hope to be settled in Diana by the middle of May. Harrell, who will be football coach only, is expected to bring at least two assistants with him.