TYLER – You could have used all the clichés for Thursday night’s Region III-2A bi-district game between Beckville and Shelbyville after a high-scoring first half.
“They had a football game Thursday night and a track meet broke out,” or “Thursday night’s first-round playoff game was a barn-burner,” or the ever popular “The winner was going to be whoever had the ball last.”
The scoring did slow down in the second half – nothing in the third quarter and both teams scored once in the fourth -- but that did nothing to keep this game from being an instant classic.
Beckville quarterback Ryan Harris rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns, while passing for another as the Bearcats beat Shelbyville 47-34 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Bearcats improve to 8-3 for the season and will play the winner of Hearne and Grapeland. The Dragons finish the season at 4-5.
Harris, who rushed for 250 yards in last week’s win over Frankston, scored on runs of 18, 53, 49 and 9 yards. He threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to J’Koby Williams – one of his two scores on the night.
The Bearcats jumped out to the early lead, scoring in just three plays on the game’s opening drive as Harris got things started with an 18-yard touchdown run.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave the ball back to the Bearcats and Harris went deep to a wide-open Williams for a 39-yard touchdown. However, the PAT kick bounced off the upright.
The Dragons showed they could score quickly as Jakory Standley went 56 yards for a touchdown on their second play. They also had trouble in the kicking game as the PAT was short.
Beckville gave its defense a little time to rest, going on a 13-play drive with Williams finishing it on a 13-yard run late in the first quarter.
Shelbyville got the ball back in good field position and quarterback L. D. Coleman did most of the damage with a 49-yard run on first down. Two plays later he was score from the 2. He also ran in the conversion to cut the lead to 20-12
The scoring didn’t slow down in the second quarter as Milo Morrison built the Bearcats lead up to 26-14 on a 7-yard TD.
This time a short kickoff hurt the Bearcats as the ball didn’t go 10 yards and the Dragons started in Beckville territory. Coleman went in from 42 yards on the second play and also got the two-point conversion to make it a 26-22 game.
The scoring didn’t slow down as Harris would score on his 53-yard TD, only to see Coleman answer from the 2 on the Dragons next possession.
Harris score from the 49 with 1:09 left in the half to make it 40-28 and the Bearcats almost got another one when Mojica intercepted a Hail Mary pass at the 4 and returned it to the 32. A first down pass was tipped and Harris was brought down after a short gain to end the half.
“Halftime adjustments,” another well worn cliché, played a big part in the third as neither team put the ball in the end zone.
The Dragons started a drive late in the third and a roughing the passer penalty on the first plsay of the fourth quarter gave them the ball at the 6. Standley scored from there to make it 40-34 with 11:50 left in the game.
Harris matched it less than two minutes later and the PAT put Beckville up 47-34 with 10:15 left.
The defense returned at just the right time for the Bearcats as Shelbyville was moving the ball.
But a sack of Coleman by Harris seemed to take the wind out of the Dragons.
The Bearcats would drive deep into Dragon territory, getting a first-and-goal from the 3. But they knelt twice to get the 13-point win.
Beckville finished with 406 yards rushing and 63 passing.
Williams had 82 yards rushing and caught two passes for 44 yards. Morrison had 55 yards on the ground and a score.
Coleman finished with 172 yards rushing to lead the Dragons and Standley had 117 yards.