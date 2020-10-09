BECKVILLE — Beckville quarterback Ryan Harris and running back J’Koby Williams each run for two touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a 31-8 victory over Union Grove on Friday at R.C. Beachamp Stadium.
Beckville improves to 4-3 and 2-1 in district play while Union Grove fell to 1-5 and 0-3 in district play.
Harris rushed for 186 yards on 13 attempts. He gave Beckville the lead for good on a one-yard run with 6:03 in the first quarter. He sprinted down the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which gave Beckville a 17-point advantage. Harris also passed for 36 yards on four completions and caught a two-point conversion pass.
Williams ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a 38-yard run for the first points of the game with 10:29 left in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter, Williams padded Beckville’s lead with a seven-yard run. He also contributed defensively with an interception in the third quarter when Union Grove was inside the Beckville 35.
The Bearcats punished the Union Grove Lions with 345 yards on the ground and gained 397 for the game.
They held the Lions to 205 yards. After giving up a touchdown on Union Grove’s first possession, Beckville kept it off the board. It forced two punts, intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and ended three drives on downs. Bo Hammons picked off a pass in the first half. Beckville sacked Union Grove’s quarterbacks twice.
Union Grove’s only score came in the first quarter. Matthew Bower rushed for 76 yards and capped off the drive with a 48-yard run. He finished the game with 154 yards while passing for 27 yards and catching three passes for a yard.
The Lions had an opportunity to close the gap on its first possession in the third quarter as Bower got them to inside the Beckville five. The drive stalled on fourth down. On their next possession, they got inside the Beckville 35 but Bower’s pass was intercepted by Williams.
Union Grove will return home to host Big Sandy. Beckville will travel to Linden-Kildare.