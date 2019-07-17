ARLINGTON — Earlier this week, Baylor returned to the scene of possibly the biggest win of the Matt Rhule era thus far, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, where the Bears beat Texas Tech 35-24 last November.
That loss, which gave Baylor six wins, making them bowl-eligible, proved to be Kliff Kingsbury’s final contest as Tech’s head coach as he was dismissed after the game.
But Longview product JaMychal Hasty, who was among the BU contingent at Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington earlier this week, didn’t want to look back at their previous trip to the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
Instead, Hasty, a fifth-year senior, wanted to look ahead to visualize he and the Bears playing in Arlington again in early December in the 2019 Big 12 Football Championship Game.
“We definitely want to end things on a high note. If we take things day-by-day, I don’t see why we can’t end our season here in the Big 12 Championship,” he said.
Hasty considers being one of the players selected by Rhule to address the media a huge honor, but the trip to Arlington carried a nice bonus for the ex-Lobo because he was sharing it with close friend Denzel Mims, a senior wide receiver from Daingerfield.
“Yeah, real cool. I’d seen Denzel play when we were both in high school,” Hasty said. “Being from the same region, East Texas, we already had that draw to each other once we both got here. Yeah, it’s been great to go through things with him, have the discussions that we have and really just building each other up.”
Mims first got to know Hasty in high school when their schools played each other in basketball.
Hasty preceded Mims by one year at Baylor, redshirting in 2015. However, once he arrived in Waco, Hasty helped ease Mims’ transition to the college life, a gesture he remains forever grateful for from his now close friend.
“Yeah, that’s my guy,” Mims said. “When I got here, I really didn’t know too many people. I’m the type of guy to stay to myself and he’s also the type of guy that stays to himself. We just had a conversation when I got here and just kept having conversations. We just clicked from then and there because we were both alike. I have a good relationship with him and I know that if I need anything or if I just need someone to talk to, he’s going to be there for me.”
Something else these talented Bears agree on is the importance of representing their hometowns and East Texas in general every time they step on the field for Baylor. Hasty added that Longview was a frequent topic of conversation during Baylor’s turn at media day on Tuesday.
“I represent Longview any chance I get. I represented Longview all day today (Tuesday),” he said. “At every interview I said something about Longview, Texas and the Lobo community. Yeah, it’s a big deal (to see them win state). It was great to see them be able to go out and capture that championship that we’ve been chasing for years. I’m just happy for them. I’m proud for them. It’s great for the city, great for Lobo football and great for everything.”
Another way JaMychal Hasty represents Longview is by being a great role model for kids back home, which he’s done by completing his degree in health, kinesiology and leisure studies last August.
“It was a big accomplishment, just getting that education. It’s something that can never be taken away from you, ever regardless of anything that happens,” Hasty said. “I definitely wanted to do that, not only for me but also for the people back home, the guys that are still in high school or middle school that saw me playing growing up. For them to see me play football and get my degree, hopefully I can inspire them and motivate them. Well, he did it. We’re from the same place and we went through the same struggles. Hopefully they can say that I can do the same thing too.”