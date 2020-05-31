Stanley Richard, an all-state player at Hawkins High School who went on to become an All-American at Texas and played in the NFL, recently picked up his college degree in Austin.
Richard was a defensive back for the Longhorns and also earned All-Southwest Conference honors and was team Most Valuable Player, earning the nickname “The Sheriff.” He was drafted in the first round by the San Diego Chargers.
The former All-East Texas standout returned to school after a highly successful NFL career, while also taking care of his ranch near Hawkins.
“It took a lot of hard work, and now I feel more connected than ever with Longhorn Nation,” Richard told TexasSports.com. “It was a challenge, and I feel like I found more of myself.”
Richard was a four-year letter winner for Texas and MVP of the 1990 team that won the Southwest Conference.
After an eight-year NFL career with the Chargers and Washington Redskins, including an appearance in Super Bowl XXVIII with the Chargers, Richard retired and bought a 300-acre cattle ranch in his hometown of Hawkins in East Texas.
“I knew I always wanted to go back home and have a place to hang out in my hometown,” Richard said. “My father (Charles) came back into my life and encouraged me to get a ranch, that way I could feed my family and it would also give me something to do. I’ve been enjoying it all these years. I love everything that comes with cattle ranching and bailing hay.”
But a conversation with his mother, Mary, a few years ago changed the course of Richard’s life.
After his success on the football field and in ranching, Richard started to wonder what he could do next. His mother sat him down and provided him with some direction.
“She opened my eyes and reminded me that I had made a promise. She said to go back to UT and finish what I started,” Richard said. “Go back and find out what it is that they saw in me and to then offer myself to them and thank them for giving me the opportunity.”
UT Associate Athletics Director for Student Services Kat Hastings was there to help Richard in the process.
“When I first arrived in 1987, I was a young kid and I was scared to death of everyone because I grew up in a small town 1,300 people and my graduating class had 49 people in it,” Richard said. “I go to Austin, and one of my classes had 600 students in it. I was too young and did not take advantage of everything I could have.”
Richard, now 52 back on campus after several years away, noticed he was older than most of his professors
“Back in the 80’s, we had three exams and maybe two papers,” Richard said. “Now you are writing papers weekly and having exams and quizzes weekly. You’re more involved, you have better access to professors, and you have to be accountable.”
The ability to email professors and classmates, collaborate with Google Docs, and the ease of writing papers on Word documents instead of with a typewriter and paper are just a few examples of the changes that have helped him achieve his goal.
Determined to focus on being a student, Richard spent limited time with the Football team over the past year. Now with his degree in hand, he looks forward to being more involved with the program. Oscar Giles, Texas’ defensive line coach and Richard’s former UT teammate, has encouraged Richard to visit the team during practice and tell them about his journey as a player.
Richard attended the Spring Game in 2017 and felt that something had been missing.
“I thought, ‘I need this in my life,’” Richard said. “I wanted to share my knowledge and what I’ve experienced. I’d like to one day share and mentor and guide and make some type of contribution.”
Richard was part of the 1990 “Shock the Nation Tour” squad that started 1-1 (17-13 win at Penn State and 29-22 loss to Colorado in Austin) and then put together nine straight wins, including victories over No. 4 Oklahoma (14-13) and No. 3 Houston (45-24).
“That Houston game was the most memorable thing to happen for me at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium,” Richard said. “I was a captain on that team, and we played our best game in front of record attendance.”
The Longhorns reached a ranking of No. 3 in the nation before falling to No. 4 Miami 46-3 on a bitterly cold Jan. 1, 1991 in the Cotton Bowl Classic in Dallas. Texas finished with a record of 10-2 and ranked No. 10 in the coaches poll and No. 12 in the Associated Press poll.
Richard will receive his degree in Applied Learning & Development from the College of Education. Among the things this Texas Ex is ready for — receiving his T-Ring.
“When I was younger and saw the ring, I really didn’t understand, but now I know,” Richard said. “I went from this little kid up to this old man, and I’m so thankful that I had this opportunity.
“We say what starts here changes the world, and I’m so proud to say that’s where I started.”
From college star to NFL standout and a career in ranching, Richard’s life came full circle when he joined his fellow graduates in the UT Class of 2020 for the school’s first-ever virtual graduation ceremony.