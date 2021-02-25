Longview fullback Markevion Haynes, who missed his junior season due to an injury but returned as a senior to produce a 1,000-yard rushing season for the Lobos, earned first team honors on Thursday with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State Football Team.
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Haynes was the lone Lobo picked for the first team, but he had plenty of company on the remaining lists with guard Tavion Sterling, running back Kaden Meredith and linebacker Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson earning second team honors and defensive linemen Jahkamian Carr and Trevor Tamplin picking up honorable mention status.
Pine Tree offensive tackle Christian Webb and quarterback D.J. Freeman - who will be teammates again at Mary Hardin-Baylor - and defensive back Courtney Stitmon were honorable mention selections.
Haynes, who signed with Eastern New Mexico, carried 135 times for 1,198 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown for the Lobos in 2020.
Sterling graded out at 85 percent and was the top lineman for the Lobos, who produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Meredith and Haynes. Meredith carried 192 times for 1,398 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Jackson-Jamerson had 58 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, five passes defended, a blocked punt an a fumble return for a touchdown. Carr finished with 65 tackles, eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss and four passes defended, and Tamplin had 61 tackles, six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three passes defended, a fumble return for a TD and two safeties.
Webb, a three-year starter and three-time all-district pick, was the anchor on an offensive line that helped the Pirates average 39 points and 443 yards per game.
Freeman completed 94 of 180 passes for 1,895 yards and 21 touchdowns and carried 119 times for 918 yards and 10 scores.
Stitmon recorded 42 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and eight passes defended.
Aledo teammates DeMarco Roberts (offense) and Bryan "BJ" Allen (defense) were named Players of the Year in Class 5A.
Roberts rushed for 2,266 yards and 39 touchdowns, and Allen recorded 67 tackles to help Aledo win the Division II state title.
Denton Ryan's Dave Henigan and Liberty Hill's Kent Walker shared Coach of the Year honors.
East Texas players honored on the 5A team were:
FIRST TEAM
DEFENSE
Line: Clayton Smith, Texas High and Tre Emory, Mount Pleasant; Secondary: Lyrik Rawls, Marshall
SECOND TEAM
DEFENSE
Secondary: Travion Ates, Tyler
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Tackle: Garrett Fieden, Whitehouse; Receiver: Rian Cellers, Texas High
DEFENSE
Line: Marshall Johnson, Whitehouse; Wilburn Smallwood, Lufkin; Linebacker: Braiden Mathews, Whitehouse; Secondary: Dillion Williams, Nacogdoches; Punter: Buck Buchanan, Marshall