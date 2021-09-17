HENDERSON (2-1) VS. SPRING HILL (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Longview
Notables
Henderson: Ya’corus Porter (39 carries, 233 yards, 3 TD; 3 catches, 32 yards) … Dallas Alexander (35 carries, 158 yards, 3 TD) … Tobaius Jackson (21 carries, 102 yards, 3 TD; 4 catches, 66 yards) … Jacobe Robinson (11 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD; 33 of 54, 345 yards, 2 TD, 3 Int) … Jamal Robinson (11 catches, 125 yards, 1 TD) … DeShawn Jackson (6 catches, 59 yards, 1 TD)
Spring Hill: Jax Stovall (27 of 47, 353 yards, 5 TD, 2 Int) … Devaunte Powers (30 carries, 148 yards, 3 TD) … Julius Hawkins (20 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD) … Brennan Ferguson (16 catches, 307 yards, 6 TD) … Cameron Webb (20 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 QB pressures) … Bayne Brinkman (12 tackles) … Brooks Hill (24 tackles, 2 sacks) … Favour Otujor (19 tackle, 2 forced fumbles) … Caden Newman (16 tackles) … Emory Allen (19 tackles, 11 QB pressures, 6 PBU) … James Thomas (8 tackles, 2 interceptions)
Did you know: Spring Hill and Henderson were district opponents in 2010, 2011, 2021 and 2013, and Henderson won all four meetings 0 34-25 in 2010, 52-0 in 2011, 42-14 in 2013 and 28-23 in 2013 … Spring Hill has turned the ball over seven times in three games, and the Panther defense has forced 10 turnovers
Last week: Spring Hill 48, White Oak 14; Henderson 21, Jacksonville 6
Up next: Spring Hill at Bullard; Henderson at Athens (Oct. 1)