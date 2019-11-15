TYLER — Cade Sumbler ran for one touchdown and threw for two more, Heritage scored the final 22 points and the Jaguars rallied to beat Henderson 37-30 in overtime on Friday in a Class 4A Region III bi-district playoff at Rose Stadium.
Sumbler’s 13-yard run in the opening quarter put Heritage on the board, and Henderson quarterback Caleb Medford answered with a 52-yard sprint to tie the game at 7-all after a quarter.
Jim Jose’s 20-yard field goal a minute into the second stanza put the Lions in front, and Kevin Fields had a 77-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds to go in the half after Henderson had stopped Heritage on downs a play earlier.
That gave the Lions a 17-7 cushion at the break.
Sumbler opened the second half with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Wiginton to make it 17-15 after the 2-point conversion was also good.
Medford connected with Fields on a 43-yard score with 3:30 left in the third, and teammate Dalton Modisette returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown less than a minute later to give Henderson a 30-15 lead.
However, Cullen Stone answered those scores with a 64-yard touchdown run on the second play of Heritage’s next drive to make it 30-22 going into the fourth.
Sumbler then found Jay Wilkerson on a 12-yard touchdown pass and ran in the 2-point conversion himself to tie the game at 30-all with 24 seconds left in regulation.
Stone ended the contest on the first play of overtime with a 25-yard touchdown run.
Fields ran for 157 yards on 16 carries, while Medford added 68 yards on 19 totes.
Henderson finishes the season with a 7-4 overall mark and failed to reach at least the third round of the playoffs for the first time in four years. Heritage improves to 7-4 and moves on to face Navasota in the area round.