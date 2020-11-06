GILMER — Jose Hernandez kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to give the Buckeyes the District 8-4A Division II title with a 31-28 victory over Pleasant Grove on Friday at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
Gilmer trailed 21-7 at halftime and scored 21 unanswered points in the second half. Brandon Tennison connected with Rohan Fluellen for a 29-yard touchdown on its first drive of the third quarter.
The Buckeyes’ defense got pressure on the Hawks’ quarterback Jalen Woodside and forced him into an intentional grounding on fourth down.
Tennison connected with Fluellen for a 23-yard pass on third-and-11 to bring the ball to Pleasant Grove’s seven. Davion Smith scored on a four-yard run and Hernandez’ extra point tied the game at 21 with 2:31 left in the third.
Gilmer forced a three-and-out and took over at its own 34. Tennison gave the Buckeyes the lead with a 67-yard touchdown run with 10:28 left in the fourth quarter. Pleasant Grove answered with a 12-play 77-yard drive. Woodside completed a 31-yard pass to Sam Bradshaw, who appeared to fumble but the officials ruled him down.
Nick Martin converted a fourth-down with a 13-yard run. He capped off the drive with his third touchdown. Enrique Rios’ extra point tied the game with 3:46 left.
The Buckeyes got off to a shaky start on the drive losing four yards. On third-and-14, Tennison ran for a first down with an 18-yard run. Tennison connected with Dlyan Fluellen for a 21-yard pass to Pleasant Grove’s 1. Gilmer wasn’t able to run it in but Tennison spiked the ball with two seconds left to set up Hernandez’ winning kick.
Tennison led Gilmer with 181 rushing yards. He completed 18 passes to five receivers for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Fluellen caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Rohan Fluellen caught four passes for 65 yards.
Jaylen Boardley led Pleasant Grove’s offense with 144 yards rushing on 21 carries. Martin ran for 106 yards. Woodside completed two passes for 70 yards. Logan Johnson caught a pass for 70 yards and Bradshaw caught one for 31.
Pleasant Grove only needed six plays to go 59 yards on its opening drive. Woodside threw a 39-yard pass to Logan Johnson setting itself up at the Gilmer 3. A personal foul moved the ball to the 33. Boardley capped off the drive with his first touchdown.
Gilmer got into Pleasant Grove territory on its first two possessions but both of them ended with interceptions. It got on the board in the second quarter when it drove 55 yards on three plays. Jared Ward broke a 30-yard run to the Pleasant Grove 20. Tennison finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Dylan Fluellen.
The Hawks answered immediately with a four-play 57-yard drive. Boardley ran for a 41-yard run to the Gilmer 16. Martin capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. Pleasant Grove’s defense forced a three-and-out. It closed the half with a 12-play 60-yard drive. On fourth down-and-11, Woodside ran for 26 yards to the Gilmer 2. Martin’s second touchdown run increased the Hawks’ lead to 14 right before halftime.
Both teams seasons’ will continue in the Class 4A Division II playoffs next week.