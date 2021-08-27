TATUM 68, CENTER 26: CENTER - Kendric Malone had a hand in six Tatum touchdowns as the Eagles rolled to a 68-26 win over the Center Roughriders in the season opener for both teams on Friday.
The Eagles built a 14-0 lead after one quarter on touchdown passes of 35 yards from Malone to Kendall Williams and 9 yards from Malone to Remington O'Bryan.
In the second quarter, Jackson Richardson returned a punt 42 yards for the Eagles, and Malone connected with Jayden Boyd on a 14-yard scoring strike.
Malone had a 70-yard touchdown pass to O'Bryan, a 31-yard touchdown run and a 13-yard TD pass to Williams in the third period, with Jacoby Norris racing 59 yards for another score.
Quentin Harmon had touchdown runs of 1 and 25 yards in the fourth stanza to complete the blowout for Tatum.
HARMONY 25, ELYSIAN FIELDS 14: HARMONY - The Harmony Eagles rallied from 14-6 down after one quarter, scoring 19 unanswered points in the fourth and earning a 25-14 win over Elysian Fields on Friday.
Evan Webber took control of the game for the Eagles, rushing for four touchdowns on the night.
Elysian Fields took the early lead on a 36-yard run by William Goodnight less than a minute into the contest. Webber answered wit a 72-yard scoring jaunt with 7:58 to play in the quarter, but Goodnight put Elysian Fields back in front with a 50-yard jolt 11 seconds later for a 14-6 Elysian Fields lead.
Neither team scored in the next two quarters, but Webber scored on runs of 20, 62 and 3 yards in the fourth quarter to lift the Eagles to the win.
Webber's final touchdown was set up by an interception from defensive lineman Landon Wilkerson, who took the ball back to the Elysian Fields 3-yard line.
JEFFERSON 15, PITTSBURG 12: JEFFERSON - The Jeffferson Bulldogs used a late touchdown pass to get back in the game and a Pick Six to win it, rallying past the Pittsburg Pirates for a 15-12 victory on Friday.
Pittsburg led 6-0 after one quarter on a 15-yard run by Ty Price, and led 12-0 following a 5-yard run by Melvin Bates with 2:34 left in the first half.
Jefferson got on the board with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Chris Bowman to Erik Burns with 5:07 left in the game, and then with 2:10 left, Steve Washington intercepted a pass and took it back 68 yards for a touchdown. Bowman's run for 2-points made the final 15-12.
Bowman completed 11 of 23 passes for 146 yards. Burns had three catches for 43 yards, Ronald Garrett, Jr. four grabs for 22 yards, Luke McMullen three catches for 76 yards and Caden Rutz one catch for five yards.
Brayden Bolton rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries in the loss for Pittsburg. Jaxson Ramsey added 56 yards on the ground for the Pirates.
DAINGERFIELD 48, ATLANTA 7: DAINGERFIELD - Dee Lewis ran for a pair of touchdowns and tossed three TD passes, leading the Daingerfield Tigers to a 48-7 win over the Atlanta Rabbits on Friday.
Lewis scored on a 47-yard run in the first quarter to open the floodgates for the Tigers, who also got a 7-yard TD run from D'Co Wright and a 2-point conversion run from Lewis in the opening stanza.
In the second quarter, Lewis tossed touchdown passes of 51 and 61 yards to Aeryn Hampton and 5 yards to C.J. Gilbert. The Tigers also scored on a 1-yard run by Kameron Dickerson in the quarter.
Wright added a 2-yard touchdown run and Lewis raced in from 30 yards out in the fourth quarter to end the scoring for the Tigers.
REDWATER 43, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY - The Redwater Dragons blanked the Ore City Rebels on Friday, 43-0.
Jaylin Woods carried 18 times for 69 yards in the loss for Ore City. Brett Byrd added 45 yards on 13 carries, and Trevor Harris picked up 25 yards on three attempts.
Ore City will visit White Oak on Friday.
LATE THURSDAY
WEST RUSK 38, E. CHAMBERS 14: JASPER - Andon Mata passed for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the West Rusk Raiders built a big halftime lead en route to a 38-14 win over East Chambers on Thursday.
The Raiders led 14-7 after one quarter and extended the lead to 31-7 at halftime.
Mata completed 11 of 19 passes and did not throw an interception. He also rushed for 55 yards on five carries.
Jamal Ford carried 18 times for 96 yards, and Tata Winings added 62 yards on 10 carries as the Raiders piled up 240 yards on the ground.
Geremiah Smith caught three passes for 119 yards, and Will Jackson added five catches for 58 yards.
BECKVILLE 50, JOAQUIN 39: JOAQUIN — Sophomore J’Koby Williams rushed for a game-high 251 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the way, as the Beckville Bearcats opened their 2021 season with a 50-39 victory over host Joaquin on Thursday night.
In all, Beckville’s ball carriers combined for 394 yards on 33 carries including six touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Ryan Harris rushed for 53 yards on nine carries, including two scores, and Bo Hammons rushed for 90 yards on only five carries, including a touchdown.
Harris was 2-for-8 passing for 38 yards and while struggling through the air, Harris made up for it on the defensive side of the ball. Harris led the Bearcats defense with 18 tackles, including six solo and an interception.
Beckville (1-0) trailed Joaquin (0-1) 26-21 at the half.
The Rams opened up the second half with a touchdown drive on the first offensive possession. The Bearcats would go 3-and-out, and two plays later Joaquin scored another touchdown to make it 39-21.
On Joaquin’s ensuing possession, Beckville was able to stop the Rams on fourth down from their own 40-yard line, and on the next play the Bearcats scored a touchdown that made it 39-36.
After being down as many as 18 points midway through the third, Beckville rattled off 29-unanswered points to win the game.
Beckville made Joaquin turn the ball over on downs three times in the second half, which led to Bearcats touchdowns.