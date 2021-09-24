DISTRICT 6-3A I
GLADEWATER 29, TATUM 28: TATUM - D.J. Allen's 3-yard run and his 2-point conversion pass to Eli Kates with just 28 seconds remaining in the contest completed the comeback for Gladewater as the Bears opened district play with a 29-28 win over the Tatum Eagles.
The bears trailed 28-14 with 9:25 to paly after a 59-yard touchdown pass from Tatum's Kendric Maloen to Kendall Williams, but G'Braylon Polly scored on a 1-yard run with 5:51 to play to keep it close and then the Bears caught a break on a pass interference penalty on fourth-and-26 to keep the game-winning drive alive.
Tatum's final play of the contest was a pass that sailed high and out of the end zone.
Tatum took the lead with 7:39 left in the opening quarter on an 18-yard pass from Malone to Jayden Boyd.
The Eagle lead wtn to 14-0 late in the third on a C.J. Fite interception return of 20 yards, but the Bears finally got on the board with a 12-yard run by Allen with 3:02 left in the third.
Jacoby Norris put Tatum back on top 21-7 with an 8-yard run with just 30 seconds left in the third, but again the Bears stayed in striking distance with a 14-yard TD run by Za Campbell.
The Malone-to-Williams TD pass gave Tatum another two-touchdown lead, but the Bears were able to storm back for the win.
Gladewater moves to 2-2 with the win, while Tatum drops to 4-1.
DISTRICT 10-3A II
DAINGERFIELD 20, DEKALB 15: DAINGERFIELD - Dee Lewis tossed a pair of touchdown passes, and Daingerfield held on for a 20-15 win over the DeKalb Bears on Friday in the district opener for both teams.
DeKalb (3-2) scored first on a 6-yard touchdown run by Winky Williams, but the PAT failed and the Bears led 6-0 with 5:07 left in the opening quarter.
Lewis connected with Lathan Sauceda on a 6-yard TD pass and then hit Jakevian Rodgers for the 2-point conversion pass and an 8-6 Tiger lead with 3:59 left in the half.
After the Tiger defense held DeKalb on the 1-yard line after a first-and-goal, a snap went over Lewis' head on first down to give the Bears a safety, two points and an 8-8 tie early in the third.
Daingerfield caught a break to go on top with 5:33 left. Lewis completed a pass to C.J. Gilbert, but the ball was knocked loose. Aeryn Hampton scooped up the loose ball and raced 35 yards for a touchdown. The failed try for two left the Tigers with a 14-8 lead.
Williams raced 10 yards for a Bear touchdown, and Conrad Crouch converted the PAT with 3:33 remaining in the third to give DeKalb a 15-14 lead, but with just 11 second left in the quarter Lewis hit Hampton on a 35-yard TD pass to make the final 20-15.
JUNIOR VARSITY
P. TREE 19, MARSHALL 14: Gavin Muse tossed a pair of touchdown passes, and Alston Elder-Gunter picked off a pass late for Pine Tree as the Pirates held on for a 19-14 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Thursday.
Muse threw TD passes to Gunter and Cayden Williams, and Jaylin Robinson had a rushing touchdown for the Pirates. Gael Garcia had a solid game for the Pirates as a blocking tight end.
Marshall had a chance to score late, but Elder-Gunter picked off a pass to end the threat.
Daylon Manning had a fumble recovery for the Pirates, and Alex Brace recovered an onside kick.
U. GROVE 34, HALLSVILLE 0: Jace Roberts scored on a pair of long runs and tossed two touchdown passes for Union Grove as the Lions defeated Hallsville White, 34-0.
Roberts scored on runs of 54 and 65 yards and tossed touchdown passes of 28 yards to Jesse Fulmer and 28 yards to Alston Mullins.
Clason Dillard added a 4-yard touchdown run for the Lions, and Mullins had a fumble recovery and a 2-point conversion.