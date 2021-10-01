DISTRICT 9-4A I
HENDERSON 58, ATHENS 41: ATHENS - Jacobe Robinson threw touchdown passes to four different receivers and also ran for a score, and Henderson defeated Athens 58-41 Friday.
Yacorus Porter added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Henderson (4-1, 1-0).
Ty Arroyo ran for four touchdowns and also threw for a score in the loss for Athens (4-2, 0-2).
Robinson connected for scores with Jamal Robinson (61 yards), Tobiaus Jackson (31), Donovan Davis (20) and Porter (22) and found the end zone on a 6-yard run.
Porter chipped in scoring runs of 33 and six yards, Caleb Tate picked up a fumble and returned it 30 yards and a score and Julian Garza kicked a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give Henderson a 24-14 lead at the break.
Arroyo had touchdown runs of eight and six yards as well as a pair from two yards out while also throwing a 73-yard touchdown pass.
Brenson McNeil also caught a touchdown pass for Athens.
Arroyo had back-to-back touchdown runs two minutes apart midway through the fourth quarter to help Athens close to within 51-41.
But the Lions recovered an onside kick with 4:36 remaining, and Porter iced the game with a 6-yard touchdown run less than two minutes later.
Henderson hosts Lindale Friday. Athens is off.
LINDALE 36, C. HILL 14: LINDALE — Backed a relentless defensive front and a stellar ground attack the Lindale Eagles showed they are not ready to give up their district crown.
The front four of Christian King, Omarr Webber, Keiler Miller and Colton Widemon camped out in the Chapel Hill backfield, harassing the quarterback all night, as the Eagles scored a 36-14 win over the No. 4 and previously unbeaten Bulldogs on Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagles, 2020 league champions and state finalists, improve to 3-3 on the season and 2-0 in District 9-4A Division I. The Bulldogs suffer their first loss, dropping to 5-1 and 1-1.
After suffering two losses to Lindale last year, the Bulldogs were hoping for a different outcome in 2021.
The Eagles broke out to a big lead and held off each Chapel Hill attempt to rally.
King, Webber, Miller and Widemon combined for seven sacks on the Bulldogs QB. Defensive backs Brett Maya and Levi Thornton were also standouts in the defensive backfield, clamping down on the CH receivers. Maya had an interception.
The foursome up front caused an early backward pass that went out of the end zone to give the Eagles a safety and a 9-0 lead.
Offensively, sophomore sensation Patrick Daniels and senior quarterback Sam Peterson wisely followed the big guys up front as each went over 100 yards.
Peterson, a standout baseball player, rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Through the air he hit on 8 of 12 attempts for 103 yards and a 19-yard TD toss to Cody Swaim.
Daniels rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards.
Evan Alford had three receptions for 41 yards. Freshman kicker Seth Baggett kicked field goals of 28 and 19 yards.
Tyson Berry paced Chapel Hill with five receptions for 102 yards, including a 54-yard TD catch from Tyler Jones. Kevin Brooks added a 39-yard TD run for the Bulldogs. He led the Bulldogs with 63 yards on three carries. Ricky Stewart rushed for 48 yards on nine attempts.
CH QB Tyler Jones hit on 7 of 16 for 117 yards and an interception.
Chapel Hill returns to action next Friday, hosting Palestine. Lindale is scheduled to visit Henderson.
DISTRICT 9-3A II
HARMONY 42, G. SALINE 7: GRAND SALINE - Boston Seahorn and Kyle Henry hooked up on a pair of long touchdown passes, Evan Webber scored on a long distance run and the Harmony Eagles opened district play with a 42-7 win over Grand Saline.
The Eagles move to 5-0 with the win. Grand Saline drops to 0-5 and 0-2.
Webber opened the scoring for the Eagles with a 79-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, and Aron Bell tacked on the two-point conversion.
With just three seconds left in the first, Bell scored on a 7-yard run to make it a 14-0 contest.
Weston Seahorn's 69-yard run, a 12-yard run by Bell and a 74-yard touchdown pass from Boston Seahorn to Henry put the Eagles comfortably in front at halftime, 35-0.
Just over a minute into the second half, Boston Seahorn hit Henry again, this time from 72 yards out, to extend the lead to 42-0.
Grand Saline avoided the shutout with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jase Melton to Brett Kindle with seven minutes remaining.
Harmony hosts Quitman on Friday. Grand Saline is idle and will visit Quitman on oct. 15.
LATE THURSDAY
L-KILDARE 34, U. GROVE 27: LINDEN - Jakiric Nard rushed for two touchdowns and returned a kick for a score, and the Linden-Kildare Tigers earned a 34-27 win over the Union Grove Lions on Thursday in the KYKX Game of the Week at Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium.
Nard carried 12 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an 84-yard kick return for a score. Jonathan Owen rushed for 131 yards on 13 carries and passed for 31 yards. Jay Birmingham rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Ta'Shun Mitchell picked up 68 yards on 10 carries, and Jackson Lee caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Davy Branscom carried 13 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Union Grove. Cooper Vestal rushed for 70 yards on 10 carries and completed 16 of 30 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Blake Moore paced the Union Grove defense with 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Union Grove (0-4, 0-1) will host Beckville on Oct. 8. Linden-Kildare (1-4, 1-1) is idle this coming week and will visit Beckville on Oct. 15.
JUNIOR VARSITY
N. DIANA 16, Q. CITY 16: New Diana and Queen City battled to a 16-16 deadlock on Thursday.
Davyon Mapps rushed for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns for New Diana. Jaiden Williams completed 13 of 19 passes for 163 yards, and Jaydyn Johnson rushed for 57 yards and a pair of two-point conversions.
Landon Holly hauled in seven passes for 83 yards, and Johnson finished with three catches for 42 yards.
Defensive standouts for the Eagles were Hadley Overby with seven tackles, Mapps with 11 tackles and Colt McDowell with three tackles and three pass breakups. The defense, led by Roberto Aguilar and Ayden Hamilton, had two goal line stands in the game to preserve the tie.