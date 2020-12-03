From Staff Reports
Hooks senior Davarious Clark, a standout for the Hornets on offense, defense and special teams, was named Most Valuable Player with the release of the District 10-3A Division II All-District Football Team for 2020.
Paul Pewitt junior running back Deiontray Hill was named the league’s Offensive MVP, and Daingerfield junior linebacker Dee Lewis picked up Defensive MVP honors.
Other superlatives went to Paul Pewitt’s Rhys Kelley (Offensive Lineman of the Year), Paul Pewitt’s Kendrell Webster (Defensive Lineman of the Year), Paul Pewit quarterback Hayden Green Offensive Newcomer of the Year, Hooks linebacker Keyshawn Walls (Defensive Newcomer of the Year) and the Daingerfield coaching staff.
Selections were made by the league’s coaches.
UTILITY
Tommy Rigsby, Hooks (Player of the Year); Decorian Wright, Daingerfield, Noah Mayo, Paul Pewitt; Tristin Preston, Chisum, Ramaj Vaughn, DeKalb; Lincoln Smith, Prairiland; Malcolm Brown, Redwater.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Matt Hays, Hooks (Player of the Year), Amerle Stephens, Daingerfield; Dalton Vissering, Paul Pewitt; Brody Erwin, Chisum; Conrad Crouch, DeKalb; Tyler Maull, Prairiland; Korben Singletary, Redwater.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Benji Johnson, Hooks; Zaylon Jeter, Daingerfield; Preston Davis, Redwater; Line: Jake Ledford, Hooks; Dawson Adams, Hooks; Zakylon Williams, Daingerfield; Demarcus Hill, Paul Pewitt; Jody McGee, Paul Pewitt; Jett Morris, Paul Pewitt; Jordan Leverett, Chisum; Running back: Kadrian Johnson, Paul Pewitt; Chris Worthy, Chisum; Receiver/tight end: Kielon Estell, Hooks; Braxton Jimmerson, Daingerfield; Coby Wright, Daingerfield; Brayden Brown, Chisum
DEFENSE
Line: Xavier Huey, Hooks; Jakelyn Hayes, Daingerfield; LaQuentin Searcy, Daingerfield; Payton Yandle, DeKalb; Arie Love, DeKalb; Inside linebacker: Kylie Bagby, Hooks; Latham Morgan, Redwater; Brylee Galloway, Prairiland; Jayden Wallace, Daingerfield; Tanor Miles, Paul Pewitt; Kolby Kelley, Paul Pewitt; Outside linebacker: Eric Morris, Paul Pewitt; Ashton Fleming,Chisum; Tra Jones, Hooks; Ishmael Allen, Daingerfield; Backs: David Johnson, Hooks; Amyree Johnson, Paul Pewitt; Rylan Boutwell, Chisum; Ty Olson, DeKalb; Jamar Vaughn, DeKalb.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Levi Weems, Chisum; Running back: Zaquavious Price, Chisum; Martez Allen, Daingerfield; Jamar Vaughn, DeKalb; Receiver/Tight end: Rhett Ashmore, Hooks; Logan Davis, Hooks; Easton Bates, Hooks; Michkye Perry, Paul Pewitt; Alex DeLaCruz, Daingerfield; Dalton Robertson, Redwater; Line: Paul McKeon, Hooks; Bryce Ridenour, Daingerfield; Aden Collins, Daingerfield; Ben Lathom, Paul Pewitt; David Williams, Paul Pewitt; Kip Floyd, Chisum; Whitt Sparks, DeKalb; Carson Cox, Prairiland.
DEFENSE
Backs: Nathan Henry, Hooks; Quintarrious Williams, Daingerfield; Casabry Gilbert, Daingerfield; Demarcus Johnson, Paul Pewitt; Tavion Brown, Paul Pewitt; Jett Petkus, Chisum; Espn Blyton, Chisum; Jeremiah Harrison, Prairiland; Line: Aden Weaver, Paul Pewitt; Joey Green, Paul Pewitt; Fernando Duran, Hooks; Miguel Herrera, Hooks; Jayden Baird, Hooks; Ladante Johnson, Daingerfield; Amar Love, DeKalb; Ross Tapley, DeKalb; Inside linebacker: Jayson Barron, Daingerfield; Ryder Gibson, Paul Pewitt; Skeet Roberts, Redwater.
HONORABLE MENTION
Daingerfield: Jy’Keelin Frazier, Jakevian Rodgers, Aeryn Hampton, Austin Fomby, Levi Allen; Paul Pewitt: Colton Wilson, Isaac Hodges; Chisum: Joel Richards, Case Chalaire, Ayden Farris, Braylon Bryant, Jacob Myers, Casen Hill, Jacob Johnson, Derek McCarty, Tyler Haley, Cayden Day, John Perez, Evan Zant; DeKalb: Chris Betts, A.J. Burgin, Kaleb Dooley, Brian Eubanks, Demarcus Ingram, Paul Leal, Tyler Hawkins; Prairiland: Gavin Watts, Brooks Morrison, Granger Ervin, DaDal Coulter, Lane Cornmesser, Gavin Nicholas; Hooks: Monterrian Henderson, Larson Murray, Kamren Choate; Redwater: David McKeever, Carlos Rojas, Jawad Hussien ,Cole Turner, Caden Russel, Anthony Martinez, Kaden Bowen, Jackson Munger, Carson Bowman, Ethan Knight, James Stacy, Kaleb Narens.