MARSHALL — Marshall’s football team was unable to get the revenge it wanted from last year’s season-ending loss when it fell to the Huntsville Hornets, who ended the Maverick’s season for the second straight year in a 35-12 final Friday night.
Marshall finishes the season with a final record of 7-4 while the Hornets advance to the next round with an overall record of 8-3.
The Mavericks rushed for 168 yards and passed for 92 to finish with 260 yards total offense. Marshall was held to just eight first downs on the night.
Demarcus Williams led the rushing attack with 102 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Dominque Williams had six carries for 43 yards. Savion Williams went 6-of-12 passing for 92 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Huntsville finished the night with 300 total yards, 169 of which came on the ground and 131 through the air. The Hornets had 23 first downs.
Cameron Myers led Huntsville’s rushing attack with 15 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Riggins had 11 carries for 56 yards and one score. Matthew Southern carried it 12 times for yards and two touchdowns.
Southern also led the team’s passing attack by going 10-of-18 for 131 yards.
It only took one play and 20 seconds for the Mavs to score as Demarcus Williams went the distance on an 88-yard sprint to the end zone. The PAT was blocked, leaving Marshall with a 6-0 lead with 11:40 left in the first quarter.
The next score came late in the first half when Southern kept it and punched it in from a yard out. Christian Avelar tacked on the extra point to give the Hornets their first lead of the night with 2:04 left in the second quarter.
That was the final score of the first half as the two teams went into the locker room with Marshall trailing 7-6.
Huntsville received the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 75 yards on 15 plays and found the end zone when Southern scored his second touchdown of the night when he punched it in from two yards out. The extra point gave Huntsville a 14-6 lead with 7:08 left in the third quarter.
Demarcus Williams made a leaping catch and took it to the house for a 51-yard score to put Marshall within two points. A penalty after the touchdown and before the extra point forced the Mavs to go for two from five yards further back. They were unable to convert as they trailed 14-12 with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
All the remaining touchdowns occurred in the fourth quarter and were scored by the Hornets. The first occurred on the first play of the fourth quarter when Myers punched it in from seven yards out, spreading Huntsville’s lead to 21-12 with 11:48 to play.
Myers made another trip to the end zone a few moments later when he scored from 19 yards away, giving his Hornets a 28-12 lead with 8:46 left in regulation.
An interception by Cameron Woodberry gave the Hornets the ball at the Marshall 27-yard line. A few plays later, the Hornets were back in the end zone when Riggins punched it in from four yards out to score the final touchdown of the night, making it 35-12 with 4:31.
Huntsville took a knee victory after a bad snap forced the Mavs to turn it over on downs with 20 seconds left as the Hornets punched their ticket to the next round.
The Hornets will take on the winner of Crosby vs. Fort Bend Willowridge.