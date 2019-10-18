HUGHES SPRINGS - The Hooks Hornets came into Mustang Stadium and stung the Hughes Springs Mustangs and took home a big district win on the road, 35-19.
Hughes Springs just could not keep up with Hooks in this District 7-3A DI matchup, they fell behind early, and the Hornets, simply put, were just ready to play.
Hooks running back Darvarious Carter had 13 attempts, 171 yards, and two touchdowns for the evening.
Hooks quarterback Mason Vasquez was 7 of 14, 163 yards passing, and three touchdowns total.
Hooks put the first points of the game on the board with Darvarious Clark punching it in from two yards out - a missed extra-point left the score 6-0 with 9:52 left in the opening frame. The Hornets fired right back later in the quarter, blocking a punt, which set them up on Hughes Springs 14 yard line. Vasquez punched it on in from two-yards deep but were unsuccessful in converting the two-point conversion. Still, the Hornets had control of the ball game with 5:44 left in the first quarter up 12-0.
Hughes Springs got back into the ball game at the 2:38 mark in the first quarter with a quarterback keeper from Andrew Gaul from just one yard out, a successful PAT narrowed the Hornets lead at, 12-7.
The Hornets, held control for most the second quarter, scoring again a quarterback keeper early in the frame, and again with just 1:32 left in the quarter when Vasquez hit Benji Johnson deep for a 65-yard catch and score. Another missed PAT left the score with Hooks on top, 26-7.
Just before the break, the Mustangs found themselves in scoring position when Isaiah Bolden hauled it 44 yards down to the Hornets four-yard line, setting up a one-yard rushing score from Gaul, and getting the Mustangs back into the game. Still, Hooks went into the half with the score 26-13.
Hughes Springs controlled the ball for most of the third quarter. Keeping the ball for over nine-minutes of the quarter, but were could not put any points up on the board.
Opening the fourth quarter, Hooks added to their lead when Clark rounded the corner and hauled it 83 yards for the score. A successful PAT put Hooks up 33-13 with 11:18 to go in the fourth.
The Mustangs scored with 4:29 left in the final quarter, but when going for the two-point conversion, Gaul was intercepted in the end zone by Marquez Estell and he hauled it 103 yards back to the house for two points for Hooks and adding to their lead 35 - 19.
Hughes Springs (6-2, 2-2) goes on the road to Redwater, Hooks (6-1, 3-0) is at home against Mount Vernon