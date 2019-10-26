LATE FRIDAY
DISTRICT 7-3A DI
■ H. SPRINGS 48, REDWATER 0: REDWATER — Trayvon Kennedy rushed for 216 yards an scored twice on just 10 carries, Isaiah Bolden added three rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs and Hughes Springs rolled to a 48-0 win over Redwater.
Bolden carried seven times for 57 yards,and Andrew Gaul had two touchdowns and 68 rushing yards on seven carries.
Gaul scored on runs of 12 and 2 yards and Bolden added a 6-yard TD run in the opening quarter. Kennedy (4 and 10) and Bolden (14 and 31) both scored twice in the second stanza.
Hughes Springs (7-2, 3-2) will host New Boston and Redwater (1-7, 0-4) will visit Mount Vernon next week.
DISTRICT 11-3A DII
■ NEW DIANA 15, DEKALB 2: DEKALB — Zane Freeman rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, Andy Prazak kicked a pair of field goals and the New Diana Eagles notched a 15-2 win over DeKalb on Friday.
Prazak was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and hit his only extra point attempt of the night. Gage Shields rushed for 51 yards and Will Leslie and Carson Willeford came up big defensively for the Eagles.
Leslie had two sacks, and Willeford recorded 14 tackles, a sack and a blocked puntt.
New Diana (6-2, 4-1) will host Elysian Fields, and DeKalb (5-3, 2-3) will host Ore City on Friday.
DISTRICT 10-2A DI
■ CARLISLE 41, UNION GROVE 7: PRICE — Jamion Turner carried 17 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and came up big defensively for the Indians as Carlisle rolled to a 41-7 win over Union Grove.
Turner had nine tackles, five tackles for loss and a blocked kick on defense for the Indians, who improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the district. Union Grove drops to 3-5 and 0-3.
Carlos DeLeon added 90 yards and two rushing touchdowns and passed for one score. Alex Garza, Alexis Sainz and Louie Garza all recorded seven tackles for the Indians. Alex Garza also forced and recovered a fumble.
Carlisle visits Big Sandy and Union Grove hosts Cushing on Friday.
■ ALTO 61, CUSHING 0: ALTO — The Alto Yellowjackets piled up 311 rushing yards and scored seven times to go along with a pair of defensive touchdowns en route to a 61-0 win over Cushing.
Aaron Skinner carried 10 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns for the Yellowjackets (8-0, 3-0). Je’Darius Bolton picked up 120 yards and scored twice on nine carries, and ViDareous High added 74 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.
Todd Duplichain recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, and Clayton Terry had a 26-yard scoop and score. Harmon West recorded 10 tackles, including two stops for losses.
Cushing drops to 1-7 and 0-3 with the loss.
