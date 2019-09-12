WASKOM – A Thursday night special saw Waskom’s football team fall behind early at home to the Hughes Springs Mustangs, and despite an effort at a comeback, the Wildcats fell short in a 35-21 final.
The Wildcats are now 1-2 overall while the Mustangs advanced to 3-0.
Waskom rushed for 210 yards and passed for 62 for a total of 272 yards offense and 16 first downs. Josh Reeves had 16 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns. He also went 5-of-9 for 62 yards and one interception.
Hughes Springs rushed for 363 yards and passed for 29 yards for a total of 392 yards and 17 first downs. Trayvon Kennedy had 13 carries for 154 yards and two scores. Isaiah Bolden had five carries for 137 yards and two scores. He also went 1-for-1 passing for a nine yard touchdown. Tyson Daigle was one the receiving end of that score.
Waskom kicked off to start the game and recovered a surprise onside for the game’s first possession at the Mustang’s 49-yard line. The drive came to an end with missed field goal to keep the game scoreless as Hughes Springs’ offense took the field for the first time of the game.
The Mustangs drew first blood when Bolden went the distance from 68-yards. Collin Cook tacked on the extra point to give his team a 7-0 lead with 4:47 left in the first quarter.
Hughes Springs added to its lead in the second quarter when Bolden received the pitch then tossed the ball into the corner of the end zone where Daigle made the catch for the score. That made it 14-0 with 8:27 left in the first half.
The Mustangs added a touchdown before halftime when Kennedy plowed his way into the end zone from five-yards out to spread his team’s lead to 21-0 with 3:37 left in the second quarter.
Waskom forced Hughes Springs to punt for the first time but the Mustangs only had 11 second left at their own 20-yard line where they took a knee to bring the game to the halftime with a score of 21-0.
The Wildcats were held to just 43 yards of total offense in the first half while the Mustangs had 246 yards.
The Wildcats’ offense started the second half with the ball and drove into Hughes Springs territory before turning it over on downs.
Waskom held Hughes Springs out of the end zone to get the ball back to its offense. Reeves found Paxton Keeling for a 25-yard gain to set up shop at the Mustangs’ one-yard line.
A play later, Reeves punched it in on a quarterback sneak to put the Wildcats on the board, making it a 21-7 score with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
The first play of the fourth quarter saw Kennedy take it 39 yards to end zone. Gaul then connected with Tyson Daigle for the 2-point conversion, making the score 29-7 with 11:48 left in the fourth quarter.
Waskom was faced with a fourth-and-four when Reeves picked up the first down and didn’t stop until he reached the end zone for the touchdown.
The Wildcats were unable to tack on the 2-point conversion, leaving the score at 29-13 with 8:40 left in regulation.
The Wildcats forced and recovered a Mustangs’ fumble with 7:50 left. That gave the ball to Waskom in Hughes’ Springs territory. The Wildcats came up empty on another turnover on downs, giving the ball back to the Mustangs with 5:05 remaining.
Waskom defenders were in the backfield to make the tackle before Isaiah Bolden emerged straight up the middle for a 59-yard score. The Mustangs came up short on the 2-point-conversion attempt, making the score 35-13 with 4:18 left in the game.
The Mustangs’ defense ended Waskom’s next drive with an interception. That was followed by Reeves’ third rushing touchdown of the night. He then punched it into the end zone for the 2-point conversion, making it 35-21.