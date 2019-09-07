LATE FRIDAY
■ CHCS 58, FRUITVALE 12: FRUITVALE — Trey Stone rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, passed for 83 yards and three scores and contributed eight tackles and two interceptions on defense as Christian Heritage Classical School rolled to a 58-12 win over Fruitvale.
Corvin Withrow caught two passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 55 yards for a score for the Sentinels (2-0).
Cason Owens racked up 15 tackles and a sack and returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown that put Six Man’s 45-point mercy rule into play.
The Sentinels will host Dallas Academy on Friday.
■ UNION HILL 52, DALLAS LUTHERAN 6: DALLAS — Michael Colbert rushed for 135 yardsand two touchdowns, Cristian Aguillon and Clay Joyner added two rushing touchdowns apiece and Union Hill rolled to a 52-6 win over Dallas Lutheran.
The game ended two plays into the third quarter due to Six Man’s mercy rule.
Ryan Brown passed for 70 yards and also rushed for one touchdown for the Bulldogs.
Defensively, Aguillon had eight tackles and a forced fumble, Randy Griffin four tackles,Zak Hatcher four tackles and three passes broken up and Brown a fumble recovery.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 30, ARP 8: HUGHES SPRINGS — Trayvon Kennedy and Isaiah Bolden both rushed for more than 100 yards, and Hughes Springs rolled to a 30-8 win over Arp.
Kennedy carried 14 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns, and Bolden finished with 117 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Andrew Gaul also scored on the ground for the Mustangs.
■ WEST SABINE 44, BECKVILLE 41: BECKVILLE — West Sabine, which had its opener postponed due to inclement weather a week ago, opened the year with a 44-41 win over Beckville on Friday.
Ryan Harris passed for 204 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 143 yards and two scores and caught a 17-yard pass in the loss for Beckville. He also recorded eight tackles on defense.
Milo Morrison added 85 yards and two rushing touchdowns for Beckville, and Landon Dixon and Carlos Campos caught TD passes.
Colter Klingler had 10 tackles,Morrison eight tackles and a sack and Elijah Ramsey an interception for the Bearcats.
■ UNION GROVE 37, OVERTON 6: UNION GROVE — Matthew Bower rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns, and the Union Grove Lions continued their early defensive dominance with a 37-6 win against Overton.
Carter Smith recorded eight tackles, Brendon Pullen seven tackles, Kellen Williams and interception and Conner Ferguson a fumble recovery for the Lions on defense.
The Lions (2-0) have now outscored their first two opponents 72-6.
■ PAUL PEWITT 29, HOOKS 14: HOOKS — Paul Pewitt piled up 404 yards on the ground and did not attempt a pass in a 29-14 win over Hooks.
La’Jathan Allen carried 19 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns, Cross Holder added 11 carries for 108 yards and two scores and Deiontray Hill picked up 84 yards on 19 carries.
Keiuntray Hawkins finished with 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to lead the defense.
■ CLARKSVILLE 24, LINDEN-KILDARE 14: CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Tigers moved to 1-1 on the year and dropped Linden-Kildare to 0-2 with a 24-14 win.
Mason Johnson passed for 85 yards and a touchdown, Nate Holloway rushed for 84 yard and one score and Red Tyson caught seven passes for 131 yards in the loss for Linden-Kildare.
Holloway also recorded 10 tackles and recovered two fumbles for Linden-Kildare.
■ ALL SAINTS 38, HAWKINS 28: HAWKINS — Cor’Drell Radway rushed for three touchdowns and threw for a couple, D.J. White picked off two passes and All Saints notched a 38-28 win over Hawkins.
Kayden Upchuch rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for Hawkins. Paeton Smith rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown for the Hawks.
■ TROUP 33, CARLISLE 23: PRICE — Troup moved to 1-1 on the year and dropped Carlisle to 0-2 with a 33-23 win.
For Carlisle in the loss, Jamon Turner rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 40 yards and a score and added seven tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Louie Garza finished with 10 tackles and three tackles for loss. Alex Garza added seven tackles, Alexis Sainz five and Christian Hale an interception return for a TD.
■ ALTO 45, TIMPSON 0: ALTO — Harmon West had a hand in five touchdowns on offense and helped the defense work a shutout, leading the Alto Yellowjackets to a 45-0 win over Timpson.
West passed for 184 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for one score. Jerrion Skinner and Je’Darius Bolton added rushing touchdowns, and Harmon tossed TD passes to Skyler Atkins (2), Marlon Warren and Aaron Skinner.
West and Cayle Irvin led the defense with 11 tackles apiece. West added four tackles for loss and a sack, and Irvin had two stops behind the line of scrimmage.