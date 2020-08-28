HUGHES SPRINGS - The Hughes Springs running game was too much for the Arp Tigers to handle as the Mustangs took care of business 42-0 in the 2020 season opener on Friday at Mustang Stadium.
Mustang senior running back Trayvon Kennedy piled up 110 rushing yards off 14 carries and racked two touchdowns for the evening. Mustang senior quarterback Tyson Daigle added two scores with 92 yards rushing off of six carries, including busting loose for a 45-yard touchdown run.
Hughes Springs scored on its opening drive, using 10 plays and chewing up 67 yards as Daigle scored from 11 yards out with the keeper. They converted the 2-point conversion, making the score 8-0 with 7:23 left in the first quarter.
Later in the quarter, Arp failed to convert on fourth down, setting the Mustangs up at mid-field. Hughes Springs drove down the field with three quick plays, including a score from Kennedy, who found the end zone off a 5-yard plunge. The Mustangs failed to convert the 2-point conversion, leaving the score 14-0 with just a few ticks left the opening frame.
Hughes Springs closed out the first half with another touchdown at the 5:31 mark. Running back Trevor Bolden powered his way into the end zone from 11 yards out, but once again the Mustangs failed on the 2-point conversion but found themselves up 20-0 at the half.
The Mustangs opened up the scoring right away in the 2nd half, with Kennedy hauling in a 14-yard score for his second touchdown of the evening. Daigle, with a keeper up the middle made for a successful 2-point conversion, putting them up 28-0.
The Tigers had a hard time getting anything going in the second half, finishing the game with just 84 yards of total offense.
The final dagger came late in the 4th quarter with just 4:42 remaining in the game when Bolden found the end zone from five yards out. A successful 2-point conversion put the Mustangs up 42-0 where it would stay. Bolden, finished the game with two touchdowns.
Hughes Springs finished the night with 366 yards of total offense. Next week, Hughes Springs (1-0) goes on the road to face Harmony on Thursday, as Arp (0-1) is at Tenaha on Friday.