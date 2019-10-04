7-3A DI
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 29, JEFFERSON 28: HUGHES SPRINGS — Trayvon Kennedy scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, and the Hughes Springs Mustangs mounted a goal line stand as time expired on Friday to hold on for a 29-28 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Hughes Springs moves to 5-1 and 1-1 with the win, while Jefferson drops to 5-1 and 1-1.
Kennedy carried 27 times for 127 yards, and Isaiah Bolden added 117 yards on 16 attempts for the Mustangs. Kylan Thomas passed for 260 yards and rushed for 122 yards in the loss for Jefferson. Dee Black rushed for 70 yards.
Jefferson opened the scoring when Travon Johnson fumbled into the end zone but Kenneth Bell was there to fall on the ball for a touchdown. Landon Fuquay booted the PAT.
Tyson Daigle’s 11-yard TD run and Collin Cook’s PAT tied things at 7-7 early in the second quarter, but Black returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to move Jefferson back in front.
Kennedy’s 4-yard TD run with 12 seconds left in the half gave the Mustangs a 15-14 lead, but Jefferson regained the lead early in the third on a 5-yard run by Thomas.
Daigle scored again, this time from four yards out, to move Hughes Springs back in front 22-21, but the Bulldogs weren’t done. Thomas hit Christian Shepard with a 60-yard TD pass with 1:30 left in the third quarter for a 28-22 Jefferson lead.
The Mustangs went on top to stay with 9:46 left on Kennedy’s TD run, and after Jefferson drove 74 yards in 1:30, Hughes Springs held the Bulldogs at the 1-yard line as time expired.
Jefferson hosts Mount Vernon, and Hughes Springs visits Atlanta on Friday.
10-3A DII
■ HARMONY 44, TROUP 30: HARMONY — Gage Goddard tossed three touchdown passes, Michael Everett scored on the ground and through the air and the Harmony Eagles moved to 2-0 in district play (2-3 overall) with a 44-30 win over the Troup Tigers.
The Eagles built a big halftime lead thanks to a touchdown pass from Goddard to Trent Hart and scoring runs by Everett, Isaac Edwards and Luis Lozano.
Everett got things started with a 9-yard touchdown run at the 7:54 mark of the opening quarter. Goddard then connected with Hart on a 62-yard pitch and catch just two minutes later. Everett tacked on both two-point conversions for a 16-0 Eagle lead.
After a turnover on downs, Harmony drove 61 yards to add to the lead on a 2-yard run by Edwards at the 8:55 mark of the second quarter. Edwards once again added the two-pointer.
Troup got a pair of scores in the span of less than four minutes, the first coming at the 7:22 mark on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Elliott to Jaden Leiws. Elliott later hit Lewis on a 45-yard scoring strike with 3:40 to play to make it a 24-14 contest, and had a chance to cut the deficit even more following a Charles Boyd interception.
But Harmony’s Kyle Henry picked off Elliott, and the Eagles scored with 20 seconds remaining in the half on a 4-yard run by Lozano.
In the third, Elliott hit Desmon Deason with a 31-yard TD pass to keep Troup close, but Goddard found Everett on an 18-yard TD pass with 3:49 left in the third and then hit Jayden McAbee on a 13-yard TD strike a minute into the final quarter to stretch the Eagle lead to 44-22.
A 13-yard TD run by Daniel Leon and a 2-point pass from Elliott to Deason with 8:23 left made the final 44-30.
Hunter Eitel also had an interception for Harmony. Celeb McNeil had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Harmony will host Winona, and Troup visits Quitman on Friday.
11-2A DI
■ HARLETON 27, TIMPSON 7: HARLETON — Hunter Wallace rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Grayson Handlin threw a TD pass and the Harleton Wildcats moved to 1-1 in district play with a 27-7 win over Timpson.
Wallace carried 19 times for 95 yards to lead the a 212-yard rushing attack for Harleton. Handlin passed for 40 yards, and Ethan Cooner hauled in a TD pass. Justin Davidson added 65 rushing yards on eight carries.
Harleton, now 4-2 on the year, will visit Beckville on Friday.
■ GARRISON 48, LINDEN-KILDARE 14: GARRISON — JaKadic Watts and Sebastion Porter both rushed for more than 100 yards and combined for four rushing touchdowns as Garrison pulled away in the second half for a 48-14 win over Linden-Kildare.
Garrison led 7-6 after one quarter and 20-6 at the half before scoring twice in each of the final two frames.
LaDavion Johnson scored on a 47-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard run in the fourth frame for Linden-Kildare.
Porter had scoring runs of 4, 2 and 13 yards and Watts scored on a 10-yard run. Watts also hauled in a 78-yard TD pass from Chance Rodriguez. Rodriguez hit Porter with a 28-yard scoring strike, and Jalon Cotton had a 20-yard TD run for the Bulldogs.
Linden-Kildare (2-4, 1-1) will host Joaquin next week.
SIX-MAN
■ TYLER STREET 64, TST 39: Donshea Johnson and Chris Almaraz combined to score nine touchdowns, leading Tyler Street to a 64-39 win over the Trinity School of Texas Titans on Friday at Titan Field.
Almaraz, who scored four rushing touchdowns, opened the scoring with a 15-yard run at the 8:44 mark of the opening quarter.
Trinity School answered with a 3-yard TD run by Malik Page three minutes later, and the Titans led 20-13 after one quarter thanks to TD passes of 29 and 28 yards from Jaden Ayala to Garrett Bussey.
But Almaraz added a 33-yard TD run in the quarter, and Johnson had scoring jaunts of 26, 53 and 15 yards in the second frame to help Tyler Street build a 30-26 halftime lead. Bussey had a 20-yard TD run for the Titans in the second stanza.
In the third quarter, Tyler Street outscored the Titans 13-0 on a touchdown pass to Braden Banks and a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown by Johnson.
After an Almaraz 4-yard TD run early in the fourth, Page scored on a 2-yard run for the Titans, but Almaraz added a 21-yard TD run and Johnson finished off the scoring for Tyler Street with a 17-yard run.
Marlin Reeves scored on a 2-yard run with 22 seconds left for TST to make the final 64-39.
The Titans (3-3) will visit Weatherford Christian next week.
■ UNION HILL 52, OAKWOOD 6: OAKWOOD — The Union Hill Bulldogs used a combined six rushing touchdowns from Brantley Murray and Michael Colbert to roll past Oakwood, 52-6.
Murray rushed for four touchdowns, and Colbert scored twice on the ground for the Bulldogs (4-1). Tre Venters tossed a TD pass, and Jakobe’ Griffis hauled in a TD pass for the Buldogs. Lawton Flinn had two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and Clay Joyner added a sack.
Union Hill will host Leverett’s Chapel on Friday.
11-6A
■ TYLER LEE 35, NORTH MESQUITE 17: There was no hangover from winning the district opener and no distractions from homecoming for the Tyler Lee Red Raiders.
Homecoming king Jeremiah Turner caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Trent Adams just more than three minutes into the contest, and the Red Raiders were in control for most of the night in a 35-17 victory over North Mesquite on Friday night on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Jamarion Miller finished with 94 yards on 13 carries. Trent Adams was 11 of 15 through the air for 121 yards. Mark Patton had three grabs for 50 yards, and Turner had two receptions for 41 yards.
North Mesquite (2-3, 0-1) ran for 173 yards — 78 from Norman. Navy commit Kamaury Thompson was 11 of 22 for 157 yards, and he added 45 yards on the ground.
7-5A DI
■ JOHN TYLER 48, WYLIE 7: WYLIE — In John Tyler’s first road game of the season, the Lions looked like a fine-tuned machine.
Quarterback Cameron Ford threw for three touchdown passes and ran for another as JT scored a 48-7 victory over Wylie East on Friday in a District 7-5A Division I football game at Wylie Stadium.
JT improves to 2-4 on the season and 2-0 in league play, while the Raiders fall to 2-4 and 0-2.
Kitan Crawford led JT in rushing with 72 yards on nine carries. Frank Turner had four catches for 60 yards.
JT returns to home on Friday, Oct. 11 to face West Mesquite, while Wylie East plays at McKinney North the same night.
From Staff Reports