Huntington running back and defensive back Hunter Mayes was one of six players selected on Wednesday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week winners for Week 7 of the season.
Mayes, the Class 3A honoree, was joined by Stephen F. Austin High School quarterback Charles Wright for 6A, Lubbock Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson for 5A, Raymondville running back ZaRaiVion Armendarez for 4A, Dawson running back Da’Mariyea Hamilton for 2A and Trinity Christian quarterback and defensive back Davis Reeves for private schools.
Now in its 15th year, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week program honors players for their contributions on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Mayes, a 5-8, 165-pound senior recorded 31 tackles (nine solos) and three tackles for loss on defense to go along with a 3-yard touchdown pass and a 72-yard touchdown reception in the Red Devils’ 34-26 win over Coldspring-Oakhurst.
“He’s one of those classic small school kids with Division I talent but not Division I size,” Huntington head coach Joshua Colvert said. “He’s a 4.6 kid, a sprinter on our track team and a regional qualifier in powerlifting. He’s the hardest working kid I’ve coached in my 17-year career. He’s everything you want in a kid. He’s a hard-nosed player, a leader, captain of the team and the Valedictorian of his senior class. There’s just nothing bad you can say about this kid.”
Wright rallied SFA from 21 down in the fourth quarter, tossing an 8-yard TD pass and two-point conversion pass with 8 seconds left to give his team a 57-56 win over Austin Bowie. He passed for 496 yards and six touchdowns and added a rushing TD.
Robertson completed 22 of 32 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for one score in a 49-0 win over Odessa High.
Armendarez carried 24 times for 265 yards and four touchdowns and added five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-33 win over Victoria West.
Hamilton rushed for 306 yards and six touchdowns on 16 carries adnded added seven tackles and two tackles for loss in a win over Axtell.
Reeves passed for 245 yards an three touchdowns and added 17 tackles on the defensive side in a win over McKinney Christian.