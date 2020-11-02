■ Editor’s note: This is the 10th installment in a season-long series on key games and happenings around East Texas Friday night football. Today, a look at Gladewater’s 63-44 win over Sabine to earn the District 6-3A Division I championship.
Jonny Louvier came home to win championships, and the first one came Friday after a bit of a scare.
Gladewater jumped out to a 43-17 halftime lead against the Sabine Cardinals, but Sabine rallied and made a game of it before the Bears eventually walked away with a 63-44 win.
With the win, the Bears moved to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in District 6-3A Division I — earning the district championship in Louvier’s first season back at his old stomping grounds.
“It’s exciting, especially for the kids,” said Louvier, a 2002 Gladewater graduate. “For the coaches, too, but you don’t really coach just for the gold ball. Seeing the kids when the superintendent brought that gold ball out, and how they reacted. That’s why you get into this business, to see the smiles on their faces.”
Louvier quarterbacked the Bears during his high school career, and was the program’s offensive coordinator before leaving to take over as head coach and athletic director at Spring Hill for the 2019 campaign. He led Spring Hill to a 6-6 record, the school’s first playoff berth since 2007 and the first playoff win since 2004.
When John Berry left Gladewater to become defensive coordinator at Longview, Louvier departed Spring Hill and returned home. He inherited a Gladewater team that finished 10-4 a year ago, and after a slow start, the Bears are on a major roll heading into postseason play.
“It’s exciting, knowing I played here and to come back and be able to be part of this,” Louvier said. “It’s not about me, though. We have a lot of good players and coaches, and they’ve all worked hard. They deserve it.”
The Bears were 1-2 early after losing to Gilmer (55-41), defeating Spring Hill (66-21) and falling to Center (41-40), but since that loss to center Gladewater has wins over Kilgore (35-28), Tatum (42-21), New Boston (61-14), Atlanta (42-27), Jefferson (51-13), White Oak (31-14) and Sabine.
After an open date this Friday, the Bears will begin the postseason — most likely against Mount Vernon.
“We need this week off,” said Louvier. “It’s a good time to rest and heal up a little. We don’t have anyone really but we’ve been going at it a long time and we’re banged up a little.”
While Friday’s win put Louvier’s name on the list of Gladewater coaches to win district titles, he also saw his name removed from the top of a couple of school passing lists.
Current Bear quarterback Tristan Holmes passed for 414 yards and five touchdowns against Sabine to give him school records for passing yards in a season (2,049) and touchdown passes in a season (23). Louvier held both marks previously, throwing for 1,941 yards and 18 touchdowns back in 2,000.