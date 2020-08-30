Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a season-long series on key games and happenings around East Texas Friday night football. This week, we take a look at Gilmer's Alan Metzel winning his first game as head coach after many years as a successful assistant.
Successful football programs generally function best when nobody cares who gets the credit. First-year Gilmer Buckeye head coach Alan Metzel never craved the spotlight. He dutifully served nearly three decades as a capable assistant on some very football good teams.
Friday night, his Buckeyes kicked off the 2020 season with a 55-41 victory over the Gladewater Bears. Metzel, true to his personality, showered praise on his past mentors. Twenty-eight years as a loyal lieutenant was still a part of his nature even after notching his first-ever career coaching win.
"It was an enjoyable experience. I'm so grateful for the many coaches who have invested in me through the years. There's Jed Whitaker at Harmony, my first job with Mike Maddox at Union Grove," Metzel said. "Jeff (Traylor) here and Tim Russell at Pine Tree and of course Matt (Turner) back here at Gilmer. All those guys made impacts on me and then it's time you gotta go do it."
Legendary Michigan Wolverine football coach Bo Schembechler once gave an epic speech simply titled "The Team." Schembechler's impressive presentation still rings true today with teams across America and Metzel is a champion of the superb sermon.
"What we do as a staff is work collaboratively. We spend a lot of time in the film room and in the coaches office during the week scripting and planning," Metzel explained. "There's a lot of input. It's not just a one-person show. I want to make sure that's projected. Then it's just a matter of executing."
Metzel's Buckeyes executed well enough in their Friday night opener to score on eight of 11 offensive possessions and roll up nearly 500 yards in total offense. But there was plenty of room for improvement as the season moves forward.
"The effort was there ... no doubt about that. Obviously, there's a lot of things we can improve on and we've gotta get cleaned up. We understand that because even in the best of times you still have that to some degree," said Metzel, who logged well over 300 games as an assistant coach before taking over the program at Gilmer this past spring.
"There's a system in place and a method to how we prepare for a game and it goes into our practices and our game planning. So last night wasn't totally different for everyone. That's the key. It's through the consistency you find success. This was a plan put in a long time ago."
To quote the late Schembechler, "No man is more important than The Team. No coach is more important than The Team. The Team, The Team, The Team."
Suffice it to say, Metzel has been part of a pretty good team and continues to be.