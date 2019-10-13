Editor’s note: The ‘In Case You Missed It’ feature will publish each Monday during the high school football regular season, taking a closer look at a significant element from the previous weekend’s action.
Even in the throes of despair, Harmony’s Tim Russell didn’t blench. He knew the process and he trusted the process.
Injuries early in the season left Harmony shuffling roster spots playing a lot of mix and match. The Eagles were losing starters and those that would be starters as they struggled out of the gate.
Harmony, back-to-back district champions and winners of 21 of its last 24 contests, was forecast to rank among the top 15 Class 3A DII’s clubs in the state when preseason polls came out.
The Eagles’ subsequent early season stumbles left many scratching their head. Harmony opened with a shocking 30-point loss to New Diana and followed that up with consecutive setbacks to Elysian Fields and West Rusk.
Russell, through it all, was undaunted and found many silver linings along the way.
“We knew we had players in positions they weren’t real comfortable in. We also had players at key positions that were staples last year for us injured,” Russell explained. “We weren’t really in sync and didn’t have the same confidence level. Even the kids we had returning were learning new positions. We had a lot of growing pains.”
The transformation of the past three weeks by Harmony has been first-rate. The Eagles have been able to regroup, realign and reel off back-to-back-to-back dubs.
“We’ve steadily got some kids back and they never lost confidence in what we’re doing. (The struggles) didn’t phase them at all, because they’ve been a part of the process,” Russell said. “While we weren’t seeing success early on the field, we could see we were getting better, especially with our younger kids.”
The road back to reclamation started with Harmony’s 56-26 annihilation of Alba-Golden to open District 10-3A action. Normally noted for their ground-and-pound assault, the Eagles rode the wing of senior Gage Goddard to 301 yards and a half dozen touchdown passes through the air.
Next up, Harmony notched a 44-30 triumph over Troup and made it a hat trick last Friday with a 22-6 win over Winona. The Eagles are just now catching stride and playing to the capabilities Russell felt they possessed.
“We feel like we’ve righted the ship a little bit and hopefully we’ll continue to improve. We have a long ways to go to be the best team I think we can be,” said Russell. “But we’re getting better each and every snap and hope that continues.”