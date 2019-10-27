Editor’s note: The ‘In Case You Missed It’ feature will publish each Monday during the high school football regular season, taking a closer look at a significant element from the previous weekend’s action.
There was a time Hawkins Hawk football was highly-regarded in East Texas.
The school won 19 district titles in their first 50 years of organized football. Under the guidance of coaching icon Robert "Red" Lowrance, the Hawks went to the state playoffs 10 times back when only one school advanced out of district.
The 80s had coach Kenneth Skidmore and legendary players like Edwin Simmons and Stanley Richard leading the Hawks to deep playoff runs. That all came to an abrupt halt in the 90s. Hawkins has shared but one district title the last 28 seasons.
With only one playoff appearance the past decade, it's truly been slim pickings for a once proud football program.
And when the Hawks opened 2019 losing their first five games, folks around town probably thought "here we go again."
Scott Evans, who was going into his third year at the helm, believed Hawkins could emerge from obscurity and get a seat at the table.
In fact, his Hawks made the playoffs in 2017 despite a 2-8 record.
Friday night, Hawkins clinched a playoff berth with an 18-6 win over cross-town rival Big Sandy. It was the Hawks' third straight victory and positioned them for an opportunity at the school's first outright district title in near three decades.
You'd have to go back 15 years to find the last time Hawkins strung together three consecutive victories. What exactly changed for the Hawks from the first five weeks to now?
"We're a very young team. I think it just took us a while to get everything figured out - coaches and kids alike," said Evans. "We changed so many positions over the first five weeks. We were just trying to find out what worked best on both sides of the ball."
The Hawks came off their bye week and eked out a 14-7 win against Union Grove in their district opener. That would be followed by a 22-8 crushing of Cushing before last Friday's besting of Big Sandy.
"I think we finally figured it out and the kids are getting more comfortable. But when we were 0-5, I think we were all a little discouraged. But I gotta credit the kids. They never quit and we worked hard during the open week leading up to the game with Union Grove," Evans explained. "When we finally got the first win, that was really huge for all of us. We got a freshman, sophomore and two juniors starting at the skill positions. We're getting it done with a lot of young kids."
Braden Adams was called up to varsity during the bye week. He starts both ways for the Hawks at fullback and middle linebacker. In his first varsity start against Union Grove, Adams totaled 14 tackles. He's also rushed for over 100 yards in all three district games.
"It's just a matter of figuring kids out and what they're good at," said Evans. "We never doubted what we did. Our kids bust their tail in the off-season and in the weight room. They're great kids and a lot of fun to coach. Getting that first win was what we needed for our confidence."
Hawkins visits state-ranked Alto Friday before closing out the regular season at home to Carlisle in two weeks. With their playoff ticket already punched, the Hawks set sights on winning a district championship. It's a dream that only four weeks ago didn't seem possible.