Editor’s note: The “In Case You Missed It” feature will publish each Monday during the high school football regular season, taking a closer look at a significant element from the previous weekend’s action.
Jonny Louvier knew of the Spring Hill-White Oak rivalry. He just didn’t know its intensity.
“I knew it was a rivalry, but I didn’t know how big it was. There was a lot of other stuff going on throughout the week ... pep rallies here and there. It’s a big rivalry ... shocking how big it was,” said Louvier, who garnered his first win as Spring Hill coach last Friday with a 27-0 shutout of White Oak.
“It definitely felt good to get that first win. You’re always waiting for that one and don’t know when you’re gonna get it. And to come in a rivalry game makes it that much more special.”
The Panthers, after two weeks of narrow defeats against Gladewater and Bullard, cashed in on their first offensive possession and never looked back. It was Spring Hill’s third consecutive win in the “Battle of Hawkins Creek” and snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season.
Spring Hill limited White Oak’s offense to an average of 2.06 yards per snap. The Panthers forced three takeaways as Curtis Crowe and Ethan Tidwell came up with interceptions Davontae Powers recovered a fumble.
“I know the kids really enjoyed this one. That was fun to see. I was very pleased with our defense. Our kickoff team was terrible and we gave them the ball on the 50 all night and they never scored,” Louvier said. “Offensively we had something like 450 yards, but we still failed to score three times inside their 10. That’s kind of been our nemesis this year.”
Louver’s lament pointed to six other occasions Spring Hill drove inside the 10 in losses to Gladewater and Bullard without any points to show.
“At times we played really good on offense. But we still need to learn how to finish drives. Gage (White) played a great game and made a bunch of throws we’ve worked on. The receivers ran their routes better and the ball was right on target. In a couple of instances, he couldn’t have walked over and handed it to them any better,” explained Louvier.
White was on target most of the night, completing 9 of 17 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Jay Rockwell was on the receiving end of five of those passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.
Louvier heaped praise on his sophomore pass catcher.
“Jay is an unbelievable talent. He’s a tall kid and has that range to him. He’s also fast and tracks the ball well. I have to remind myself sometimes he’s still just a sophomore,” lauded Louvier. “It was frustrating the first couple of weeks because we weren’t getting the ball to him. We just went back to the drawing board and worked slants, comebacks and deep routes. Jay should be a match-up problem every-time he lines up.”
While getting that ever-elusive first victory was special, Louvier is quick to acknowledge there’s much work to be done.
“We still have a long ways to go. But we are doing some really good things. It’s just a matter of putting it all together. The sooner the better,” Louiver said. “It’s there. We just need to find more consistency ... have a sense of urgency.”