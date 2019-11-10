Editor’s note: The ‘In Case You Missed It’ feature will publish each Monday during the high school football regular season, taking a closer look at a significant element from the previous weekend’s action.
Sitting in the stands at Hooks' Hornet Stadium on a damp, cold East Texas Friday night, Hughes Springs' Chris Edwards wondered if the 50-mile hike was gonna be worth it.
Edwards and his coaching staff along with about 22 members of the Mustang football team made the hour-long journey to watch Hooks and Atlanta in the 2019 regular season finale for both schools. Hughes Springs' playoff fate quite literally hung in the balance on the the outcome.
The Mustangs had already put the wraps on a very successful 8-2 regular season and could only sit and watch as playoff implications transpired.
"I froze my tail off, sat on the Hooks' side and rooted for them.That was strange in itself," Edwards said. "The most ironic thing about all this is you spend all offseason, two-a-days and the first five non-district games preparing to go win a district championship. Last night, we were happy we didn't win a district championship."
The logjam which existed in District 7-3A DI going into Friday's finale was chaotic at best. In order for Edwards' Mustangs to punch their ticket to the playoffs, they would need Hooks to defeat Atlanta and thus win the outright district championship.
Had Atlanta won, Hughes Springs would earn a share of the loop crown, but be left on the outside looking in as the fifth place representative due to district tie-breakers.
"Never have I been involved in anything like this in all my years of coaching. Not even close," said Edwards, who has a 97-53 record in 13 years at the helm of Hughes Springs. "Your'e really at a loss for words. You don't what to say or what to do. We had a mid-week lull, because we were in limbo with the kids. Didn't know why we were practicing. Wondered what's the deal?"
Edwards, not a gambling man, knew he was helpless. The Mustangs were going to need some divine intervention, or at least have the Hooks Hornets play a good game Friday night.
"We went out Friday and had a great practice. We went out and practiced during the period. Then out of 26 varsity kids, we had about 22 of them at the game. They were down on the field high-fiving Hooks kids and shaking hands afterwards," Edwards said after Hooks had scored a wild 42-35 victory over Atlanta and locked up the district title.
Hughes Springs, playoff bound for the 11th time in Edwards' tenure, are certainly not a playoff charity case. It's not as if the Mustangs are backing into the postseason dance. This is a ticket duly earned.
The Mustangs, to their credit, have big district wins over then state-ranked Jefferson and Atlanta. The only losses came at the expense of Hooks and Mount Vernon.
These Ponies are worthy playoff entrants.
"We're banged up a little at this point. But I think we've played well enough to at least make the playoffs. We had a three-point win and a one-point win against two of the sluggers," Edwards explained. "We spent this week preparing like we had a game. That's all we could do. But, in the back of my mind, it was like 'dang, what are we doing?'"
Edwards just took his seat Friday night and watched as Hooks and Atlanta tie one on.
"You felt good at halftime when Hooks was up 28-14. Your mind starts working and planning the coming week. You know you're gonna be working Saturday morning and life's good," said Edwards."But when Atlanta came back in the third quarter and tied it up 28-28, your'e saying 'what the heck?.' You experienced the roller coaster rides of emotion as much as they did out on the field."
Hughes Springs readies to face Gladewater in bi-district play this week. It'll be a rematch of last year's first-round meeting between the two schools.
"We knew, more than likely, we'd be the fourth seed and Gladewater would be the opponent. That's the team we prepared for all week. We took the film from last year and worked on it this week," said an excited Edwards, who didn't go to sleep until around 2 a.m. Saturday morning and got up at 5:30.
This was a gamble that paid off.