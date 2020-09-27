■ Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment in a season-long series on key games and happenings around East Texas Friday night football. This week, we take a look at Spring Hill’s 27-24 overtime victory against Bullard at home.
Teams play the non-district schedule to get them ready for the games that count, the district games that determine if they make the playoffs or head into basketball season early.
If that’s the case, there should be very little that surprises the Spring Hill Panthers two weeks from now when they open District 8-4A Division II action on the road against Gilmer.
Spring Hill’s 27-24 overtime win against Bullard on Friday gave the Panthers a three-game winning streak and a 3-2 record heading into a bye week. The wins and losses have provided valuable experience for a team that is young at key spots and playing under a first-year head coach in Weston Griffis.
“It has been great for this team to go through the kinds of games we’ve played, especially with a lot of young kids who are having to step up and play Friday night football in new spots. All of the experiences we’ve had in the first five games are very valuable,” Griffis said.
The Panthers suffered a close loss (17-14 to Sabine) and a blowout loss (66-21 to Gladewater) bounced back to take care of business in wins over Community (48-28) and Anna (25-19) and then closed out the non-district slate with a come-from-behind thriller against Bullard on Friday.
“If you go back to the Sabine game, our whole emphasis and focal point after that was that we have to finish games,” Griffis said. “Then, we took a butt-whipping from a good Gladewater team that’s going to win a lot of games, so we’re sitting at 0-2 and facing some adversity. The next game against Community, we took care of business like we’re supposed to, but against Anna we faced more adversity. They took the lead with 3:12 left, and we used our two-minute drill, marched down the field and won the ballgame. We finished.”
Then came Friday.
“We dug ourselves a big hole against Bullard,” Griffis said of a 21-10 halftime deficit. “Our message at halftime to the kids was that we’re a great football team, but we need to start believing that and acting like a great football team. We leaned on our offensive line, handed it to (Devaunte) Powers and (Michael) Marrs and let Brandon (Ferguson) run a little. We played a great second half.”
The Panthers got two late touchdown runs from Powers, key interceptions from Tyrese Jones and Curtis Crowe and what proved to be a game-winning field goal from Jose De La Cruz to complete the comeback and head into an off week with a huge win.
Next up is the league opener against Gilmer in two weeks, but Griffis said this week will be spent on the Panthers.
“We’ll prepare a little for Gilmer, but the focus this week is on us,” the coach said. “We’ll try to heal up a little and take care of some little things. If we do that, the big things take care of themselves. We just need to see what we can do to get better as a football team.”
The Panthers open district play at Gilmer on Oct. 9 before visiting Liberty-Eylau on Oct. 16, hosting Pleasant Grove on Oct. 23, visiting Pittsburg on Oct. 30 and closing out the regular season at home against North Lamar on Nov. 6.